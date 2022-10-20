FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weakens Further as US Bond Yields Hit Fresh Multi-Year Highs
2022-10-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish Ahead of the October ECB Meeting
2022-10-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?
2022-10-20 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-20 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns
2022-10-20 12:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
2022-10-20 09:30:17
Hang Seng Index Sinks to New Lows While the Fed Maintains Hawkishness
2022-10-20 05:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Truss resigns - leadership election to commence

FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns

FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100 Talking Points:

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns as political and economic uncertainty looms.
  • FTSE 100 faces critical levels of technical support and resistance.
  • Real-estate and energy stocks lead gains while the health-care sector strains.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns – FTSE Reacts Cautiously

After reaching a daily low of 6894.85 earlier today, the resignation of British prime minister Liz Truss initially drove UK stocks higher before peaking at 7017.4.

With economic and political uncertainty pressuring both GBP and UK sentiment as a whole, a hold above the weekly open (6858.79) may still provide bulls the opportunity to move higher. As the 200-week MA (moving average) forms an additional layer of resistance at around 6948, the 7000 handle remains key, opening the door for 7200.

FTSE 100 Weekly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, with sentiment still shying away from risk assets, further selling pressure and a move below 6858 could pave the way for bearish continuation back towards the October 2022 low at 6707.62.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Price Action

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa

Start Course

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

FTSE 100 Biggest Movers

With real-estate gaining approximately 2.56%, the energy sector rose by approximately 1.85% while the health care took the biggest knock with an approximate loss of 1.46% (at the time of writing).

image3.png

Refinitiv

FTSE 100 Client Sentiment

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 6% 3%
Weekly -4% 26% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 64.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.85 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.10% lower than yesterday and 12.72% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.90% higher than yesterday and 11.25% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current FTSE 100 price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
2022-10-19 20:35:03
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
2022-10-19 15:30:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Nasdaq 100 Pares Strong Overnight Gains Ahead of Key Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Pares Strong Overnight Gains Ahead of Key Earnings
2022-10-18 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish