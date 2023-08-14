FTSE 100 Hit by Selling, but Dax and Nasdaq 100 Show Signs of Stabilising

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Short-Term Retracement as DXY Runs Into Confluence Area
2023-08-14 08:03:21
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, CPI
2023-08-13 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low
2023-08-14 11:00:38
Is Nasdaq Following Gold’s Footsteps? NDX, XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-08-14 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Descending Channel Guides Sterling Lower
2023-08-13 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK GDP Data Beats Estimates, Sterling Undecided
2023-08-11 06:34:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
2023-08-14 06:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
FTSE 100 Hit by Selling, but Dax and Nasdaq 100 Show Signs of Stabilising

FTSE 100 Hit by Selling, but Dax and Nasdaq 100 Show Signs of Stabilising

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 drops sharply

​Friday’s losses have continued into a new week, with the index testing 7500 in early trading this morning. ​After failing to hold above 7600, a new bearish view appears to prevail. This will be cemented with a close below 7450 that might then see the price head lower, towards the lows of early July around 7250. Hopes of a break higher have been dashed for now.

​It would need a move back above 7600 to suggest that the buyers are regaining control.

Learn How to Avoid Common Trading Mistakes - Download the Guide Below

​FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

DAX 40 still holding above 15,700

​Losses have been stemmed at 15,700 over the past week, leaving bulls hopeful that the recent pullback can be halted and turned into a new move higher. ​A close back above the 50-day SMA is still needed for the buyers to reassert control. This then allows the price to contemplate a move back to 16,500, the high from the end of July.

​The consolidation looks likely to resolve into a move higher unless sellers can achieve a daily close below 15,700, and then below 15,500.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Germany 40 Bullish
Nasdaq 100 buyers attempt to put in a floor

​After pulling back over the past two weeks, the indexhas begun the week below the 50-day SMA, though it has edged higher in early trading.A close back above 15,260 might suggest that a higher low is in place and that a move back to the highs of July could now develop. This might then open the way to more gains, with the Q4 2021 record highs at 16,630 the next big level to watch.

​Alternately, a close below 14,920 support would be a bearish development and bring the late June lows at 14,690 into view.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

