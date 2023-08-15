FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 under pressure again

​The index has pushed lower in morning trading, moving back below 7500 once again.​Yesterday saw the index recover from its lows, but it closed below the 50-day SMA. A fresh turn lower today bolsters the bullish view and suggests the 7440 level may be tested as support. Below this, the July lows at 7220 come into view.

​Bulls will need a close back above 7550 to suggest that they have managed to reassert control.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

​Dow slips lower

​Two days of gains seemed to point towards renewed upside for the index, but futures are weaker this morning. ​So far losses have stemmed around 35,000, but a close below this would open the way to the 50-day SMA, currently a 34,602. Just below this is the 34,500 resistance level from June and July.

​​A close back above 35,400 might suggest that the buyers have wrested control back once more.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

​Hang Seng slips despite policy easing

​A bearish view continues in place here despite some loosening of monetary policy by the Chinese central bank. ​Sellers continue to drive the price lower, and the next target becomes the early July low at 18,280. Just below this is the May low at 18,230.

​A break of this level opens the way to eroding some more of the November and December gains from 2022. Buyers will need a close back above 19,000 to suggest that a low is in place.

Hang Seng Daily Price Chart