FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?
2023-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: More Misery to Come for Japanese Yen?
2023-06-24 21:00:20
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​

FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 - Analysis, Prices, Charts

​​​FTSE 100 tries to hold above its May low

​​After six consecutive days of losses the FTSE 100 is trying to stabilise above its 7,439 to 7,433 May and last week’s lows. ​The short-lived military coup by the Russian Wagner mercenary group over the weekend has not led to any additional volatility as the situation seems to have de-escalated.

​Nonetheless, the UK blue chip index remains technically under pressure, and a fall through 7,433 on a daily chart closing basis would have further negative implications with the 24 March low at 7,331 and also the 7,204 March trough being eyed. ​Only a bullish reversal and rise above Wednesday’s low at 7,518 could put the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,554 back on the cards. While remaining below it, further downside is likely to be seen.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DAX 40 tries to find interim support

​Following five consecutive days of losses the DAX 40 is expected to regain some lost ground on Monday and stabilize if the German Ifo business climate for June permits. ​The early June low at 15,885 and also the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,951 may be revisited but may cap. Only a rise and daily chart close above Thursday’s 16,011 high would mean that the current bounce is gaining traction. While below this level, the odds of further downside being seen remain high.

​Failure at last week’s low at 15,731 would put key support between the May-to-June lows at 15,659 to 15,625 on the map. If slid through, a significant medium-term top will have been formed.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 continues to drift lower

​​The S&P 500 has been declining from its 14-month high at 4,447 for six consecutive days on risk-off sentiment as investors worry about the effect higher rates for longer will have on the economy. ​Failure at Friday’s 4,341 low would engage the 4,336 mid-June low, below which lies the early June high at 4,300.

​​Minor resistance is to be found around the minor psychological 4,400 mark and at Tuesday’s high at 4,405.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
2023-06-23 10:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Indices stay under pressure as UK inflation remains sticky
Indices stay under pressure as UK inflation remains sticky
2023-06-21 09:30:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Price Setups: Will Powell’s Speech Trigger a Reversal?
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Price Setups: Will Powell’s Speech Trigger a Reversal?
2023-06-21 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023