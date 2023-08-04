FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
2023-08-04 10:14:13
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Could Stage a Rebound: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Setups After BOE
2023-08-04 03:30:00
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​

FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100, Prices, Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 claws its way back from Thursday lows

​Thursday witnessed an impressive recovery from the lows of the session for the index. ​Having slumped briefly to a three-week low the price has now rebounded. A follow-through back above 7600 would add to the bullish view and suggest that a recovery is in play once more. This then opens the way to 7700 and then to the May highs around 7800.

​Sellers will need a drop back below 7500 and then below 7400 to provide a resurgent bearish view.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart​

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Dax 40 stabilises above 100-day MA

​The Dax failed to stage much of a rebound on Thursday, but it did hold above the 100-day SMA.​If the price can recover 16,000 and then the 50-day SMA then a new move higher towards 16,500 may result.

​A bearish view is contained unless and until the price closes below 15,700 support, and then could push on to 15,500 or down to the 200-day SMA.

​DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by IG

Start Course

Nasdaq 100 pushes higher

​Earnings from Apple and Amazon failed to provide much of a lift, though the index evaded another big down day on Thursday. Early trading today has seen the index make some gains early on Friday.​In the short term, bulls will need to see a move back above 15,500 to put the index back on an upward footing to then target the 15,760 and 15,940 highs.

​Further declines below trendline support will maintain the bearish view and open the way to 14,920 and 14,690.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
2023-08-04 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
2023-08-03 09:30:54
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-08-03 03:30:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023