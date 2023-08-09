 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
2023-08-08 23:00:00
EUR/USD Price Update: Breakdown Potential Gathers on Trendline Rejection
2023-08-08 16:02:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil: Poor Chinese Trade Data Sends Oil Lower
2023-08-08 12:00:39
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?
2023-08-08 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Subdued as the DXY Continues to Advance
2023-08-08 10:26:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
British Pound Price Action Update: GBP/USD Downtrend Still Remains in Play
2023-08-08 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Weakens On Broad USD Gains, Japanese Households Curb Spending
2023-08-08 18:00:44
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
More View More
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading

FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX $0, Dow Jones Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 finds support at 7500

​The previous three sessions have seen the index dip to 7500, but buyers have come in to defend this level each time. ​This leaves open the possibility of a renewed move back to 7700, and then on to the highs of May around 7800. So long as 7500 holds then the bullish view could still recover its pre-eminence.

​​A close below 7450 would be bearish, and open the way to a move to the July lows around 7200.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Dax 40 holds 15,700 again

​The declines appear to have stabilised for now, and the 15,700 level continues to hold as support. ​A close back above 16,000 might signal a new move higher has begun, allowing the index to target the recent record highs and then move higher.

​​A close below 15,700 brings 15,500 and then the 200-day SMA into view.

Dax 40 Daily Price Chart

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by IG

Start Course

Dow Jones steady after Tuesday rebound

​Tuesday saw the index rebound from its lows, though as yet there has been little follow-through in early trading. ​Most of the gains from the lows of June are still intact. A close back above 35,500 could put the buyers in charge once again, and then open the way to 35,860, last seen in February 2022.

​A close below 35,000 could provide the catalyst for a move back to the 50-day SMA.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Struggle to Move Higher, Hang Seng Falls Again After Weak China Data
​Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Struggle to Move Higher, Hang Seng Falls Again After Weak China Data
2023-08-08 09:30:32
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​
FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​
2023-08-04 09:30:04
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
2023-08-04 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Germany 40
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023