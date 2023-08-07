 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro on Offer as German Industrial Production Contracts
2023-08-07 07:53:18
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Eye a Retracement with Saudi Aramco Reporting Q2 Profits Drop
2023-08-07 09:59:27
Oil Price Remains Bid Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US NFPs
2023-08-04 12:01:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar
2023-08-04 12:50:00
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Asia on a Cautious Tone Following Wall Street’s Reversal: Nasdaq 100, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-08-07 02:00:00
More View More
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​

​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones, Prices and Analysis

FTSE 100 tries to hold around 50-day MA

​After Thursday’s drop, the index saw an attempt at a recovery on Friday.​Modest gains so far this morning have helped to stabilize the picture and could see additional upside towards 7700. A close above 7700 would add to the bullish view and provide the possibility of a more sustained rally towards 7800.

​Sellers will want to see a drop back below 7500 to negate this view and begin a possible retracement towards 7400 or lower.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart​

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DAX 40 losses stabilise

​Last week’s drop from the highs seems to have stabilised around the 100-day SMA. ​Additional losses target the 15,700 support zone, and then on to the July low at 15,500. Below this lies the rising 200-day SMA at 15,306.

​A recovery above 16,000 might begin to suggest a new move higher has begun, targeting 16,300 and then the highs of late July at 16,500.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by IG

Start Course

Dow Jones moves higher after Friday’s low

​Friday saw the price hit a two-week low, though it is attempting to recover in early trading this morning.​In the event of more losses, the December high at 34,942 comes into view, followed up by the 34,500 level that acted as resistance in June and July.

​A recovery above 35,540 would be needed to suggest that a short-term low has formed.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​
FTSE 100, Dax and Nasdaq 100 Move Cautiously Higher​​​​
2023-08-04 09:30:04
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper
2023-08-04 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
2023-08-03 09:30:54
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-08-03 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023