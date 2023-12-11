FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum in Low Volume Trading

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD
2023-12-11 08:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, US Inflation, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-12-10 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: $70 a Barrel Holds Firm as China Adds to Demand Concerns
2023-12-07 19:00:25
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices in Freefall as Pivotal Technical Support Caves In
2023-12-06 23:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, US Inflation, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-12-10 17:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Primed for US NFPs, Is Another Price Shock on the Cards?
2023-12-08 11:30:51
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, US Inflation, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-12-10 17:00:00
US CPI, Fed Decision to Guide US Dollar, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-10 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, US Inflation, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-12-10 17:00:00
US CPI, Fed Decision to Guide US Dollar, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-10 07:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum in Low Volume Trading

FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum in Low Volume Trading

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article produced by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Thursday’s BOE meeting

The FTSE 100 has reached a two-month high at 7,583 on Friday, close to its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,565 which acts as resistance with the previous resistance area, now a supportzone, at 7,543 to 7,535 being revisited. Further down lies the 7,500 mark.

A rise above 7,583 ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) meeting would eye the September-to-December downtrend line at 7,606.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

DAX 40 hits new all-time record high

The DAX 40’s strong advance from its October low over six consecutive bullish weeks is ongoing with the index hitting a new all-time record high slightly above the 16,800 mark before giving back some of its gains ahead of Tuesday’s German ZEW economic sentiment data.

It is to be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is the most overbought since January of this year, increasing the odds of a minor correction occurring into year-end instead of the traditional Santa Clause rally.

Slips may find initial support at Wednesday’s 16,729 high ahead of Friday’s 16,630 low, a slip through which would be the first sign of the swift ascent slowing.

DAX Daily Chart

source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

S&P 500 grapples with July peak

The S&P’s advance briefly took it to 4,609 last week, to marginally above its July peak at 4,607, both of which the index is currently grappling with ahead of Tuesday’s US inflation data and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting and interest rate decision.

Above last week’s high at 4,609 beckons the March 2022 peak at 4,637. While the last couple of weeks’ lows at 4,544 to 4,537 hold, the medium-term uptrend stays intact.

Immediate support can be seen at the 29 November high at 4,587, ahead of the 22 November high at 4,569.

Negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) increases the odds of at least a short-term correction lower being witnessed at some stage this week.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100 Grinds Higher while Dax 40 and S&P 500 Stall Ahead of US Employment Data
​​​FTSE 100 Grinds Higher while Dax 40 and S&P 500 Stall Ahead of US Employment Data
2023-12-08 12:40:45
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
S&P 500 Eases After Promising Gap Higher at the Open, Yields Hit 3-Month Low
S&P 500 Eases After Promising Gap Higher at the Open, Yields Hit 3-Month Low
2023-12-06 16:17:54
FTSE 100 Resumes Ascent, Dax 40 Hits Record High and Russell 2000 nears Three-Month Highs
FTSE 100 Resumes Ascent, Dax 40 Hits Record High and Russell 2000 nears Three-Month Highs
2023-12-06 11:30:38
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Dec 11, 2023