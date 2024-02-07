 Skip to Content
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink On Strong Dollar As Fed-Cut Bets Are Off
2024-02-05 12:30:38
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
FTSE 100, CAC 40 resume their ascents but Nikkei 225 stays subdued

FTSE 100, CAC 40 resume their ascents but Nikkei 225 stays subdued

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Global Indices Update:

FTSE 100 rallies on better-than-expected BP earnings

The FTSE 100 broke out of its 7,690 to 7,600 sideways trading range and did so to the upside on better-than-expected BP earnings and as the oil giant plans to repurchase $3.5 billion of shares. The index has so far risen to 7,710 in out-of-hours trading and is gunning for the July and September highs at 7,723 to 7,747.

Minor support below 7,690 lies between the 1 and 5 February highs at 7,674 to 7,669 ahead of the 26 January high at 7,653.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

CAC 40 resumes its ascent

The French CAC 40 stock index resumed its ascent on Tuesday amid solid earnings and strong Chinese and US stock markets with the December peak at 7,653 being back in sight. If overcome, the index’s record high at 7,704 will be back in view as well.

Minor support can be found around Monday’s 7,618 high and along the January-to-February uptrend line at 7,600.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

We examined thousands of trading accounts to discover what successful traders do right. Get the summary of our findings below:

The Nikkei 225 skips back to 36,000 zone

The Nikkei 225 looks to be in the process of forming at least an interim top with it having slid back to the 36,000 region, just like last week when it acted as support.

Tuesday’s slip through this year’s uptrend line at 36,230 indicates that it is likely that the late January low at 35,686 is to be revisited. If so, it’ll probably give way as the past couple of weeks’ upward correction to last week’s 36,511 high represents an Elliott Wave abc zigzag correction which should be followed by another down leg. This could then take the Nikkei 225 to its mid-January low at 35,312, a daily chart close below which would confirm a top being formed.

This bearish view will remain in play while last week’s high at 36,511 isn’t overcome on a daily chart closing basis. If so, the January record high at 37,003 would be back in focus.

Minor resistance can be seen along the breached 2024 uptrend line, now because of inverse polarity a resistance line, at 36,230.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

