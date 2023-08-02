 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-02 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-08-01 10:31:53
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Supply Expectation Sustains Key Crude Oil Benchmarks
2023-08-01 14:20:41
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Takes a Tumble as US Dollar Gains Post Fitch Downgrade. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-08-02 00:00:00
S&P 500 on Edge Before Apple & Amazon, Gold Tanks as Yields Soar ahead of NFP
2023-08-01 20:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Might be in Trouble as Retail Traders Turn Net-Long GBP/USD
2023-08-02 06:30:00
British Pound Toppish Ahead of BOE: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
2023-08-01 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies on Soaring Yields, USD/JPY Rockets Higher, Eyeing 2023 Peak
2023-08-01 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Remains Under Pressure as USD/JPY Looks for Upside Breakout
2023-08-01 06:30:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​

FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones Analysis, Prices and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 sheds more ground

​The index fell back on Tuesday, once again unable to move above 7700. ​This could spell the beginning of a more substantial pullback. The 200-day SMA is now in view as possible support, while below this the early July level at 7562 comes into view. A move below 7500 would arguably revive a bearish view.

​Buyers will want to see the index hold above 7550, and a recovery in due course that results in a daily close above 7700.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart​

DAX 40 drops back to the 50-day moving average

​After recording a new intraday high on Monday, the index has fallen back, with negative divergence on daily stochastics reinforcing the view that a wider decline may be imminent.​The next target is the 16,000/50-day SMA area, which supported the index in mid-July. Below this 15,700 and then 15,500 come into view.

​Buyers will want to see the index hold ideally above 16,000, or if not then above 15,700.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart​

Dow Jones edges back from new 2023 high

​News of a US downgrade did not appear to have much impact on the index, which continues to hold close to recent highs.​Further upside continues to target 35,860, then on to 36,465 and then 36,954, this last being the record high from late 2021. It is important to note how overstretched the index is from the 50-day SMA – a pullback could see a drop of around 1500 points and leave the overall uptrend from the May lows intact.

​Only a move below 33,670, the area of support of June and July, would mark a more bearish view.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
​​​​Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Near Recent Highs, Hang Seng Drops Back From Three-Month High​​​​
​​​​Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Near Recent Highs, Hang Seng Drops Back From Three-Month High​​​​
2023-08-01 09:30:22
HK/China Equities Attempt to Build Base on Stimulus Hopes; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups
HK/China Equities Attempt to Build Base on Stimulus Hopes; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups
2023-08-01 06:30:00
Wall Street Drifts Higher Overnight, RBA Meeting in Focus: Russell 2000, Hang Seng Index, Brent Crude
Wall Street Drifts Higher Overnight, RBA Meeting in Focus: Russell 2000, Hang Seng Index, Brent Crude
2023-08-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023