ZAR Price Update: Rand Subject to US CPI
What's on this page
RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS
- Improving South African production helps buoy rand.
- Can US CPI influence Fed narrative?
- USD/ZAR rising wedge still in play.
Macro-economic fundamentals underpin almost all markets in the global economy via growth, inflation and employment – Get you FREE guide now!
Foundational Trading Knowledge
Macro Fundamentals
Recommended by Warren Venketas
USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP
The South African rand kicked off the European session on the front foot on the back of a weaker USD as well as some positive South African specific economic data (see calendar below). Gold, mining and manufacturing production all surprised to the upside YoY for October while markets prepare themselves for the upcoming US CPI report. US inflation has been steadily declining albeit at a slower rate than many Fed officials hoped for but with other economic data showing a declining US economy, markets have ‘dovishly’ repriced expectations. This makes today’s CPI critical for short-term guidance especially after last week’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) beat. I expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to pushback against rate cuts tomorrow to allow for more incoming data.
Stronger base and precious metals prices have also contributed to ZAR upside from a commodity export point of view.
USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)
Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar
Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!
Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter
Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
USD/ZAR DAILY CHART
Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView
The daily USD/ZAR chart continues to develop within the rising wedge chart pattern (dashed black lines) as the pair trades in and around the 19.0000 psychological handle. Traditionally a known as a bearish continuation formation but is highly dependent on US CPI, SA CPI and the Fed. The pattern will be negated should we see a confirmation close above wedge resistance while rand strength could be catalyzed by a US CPI miss thus possibly opening up the 18.5000 support level.
Resistance levels:
- 19.3000
- 19.0000
- Wedge resistance
Support levels:
- 18.7759/50-day MA (yellow)/Wedge support
- 200-day MA (blue)
- 18.5000
Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.