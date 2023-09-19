XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
2023-09-19 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei & CAC40 Edge up in Morning Trading
2023-09-19 09:30:39
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-09-19 06:30:00
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
More View More
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK & ANALYSIS

  • Real yields steadily decline but will FOMC limit gold upside?
  • US building permits scheduled later today.
  • Key inflection point being tested.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices are trading marginally lower as the US dollar finds support this Tuesday morning. Bullion has managed to push higher as real yields fall (see graph below) despite elevated 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields. With inflationary pressures being minimized in the US, real yields having softened slightly (inflation expectations possibly outpacing aggressive monetary policy, backing gold.

US REAL YIELDS (10-YEAR)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Later today, US building permit data (see economic calendar below) will come into focus which shouldn’t provide too many surprises going into tomorrow’s FOMC announcement.

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX

Money market pricing for the rate announcement as shown in the table below, suggests a pause by the central bank but the messaging provided by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be key for gold. Any indication of additional rate hikes and sustaining elevated interest rate levels for a longer period could weigh negatively on gold. Any talk around rate cuts will be valuable information with current forecasts between June/July 2024.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily XAU/USD price action above is no testing the 50-day moving average (yellow) after closing above trendline support (black). While this is a tentative push higher, it by no means confirms an upside breakout considering the high impact economic data to come. Traders remain cautious and will react according to Fed forward guidance.

Resistance levels:

  • 1950.00
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

Support levels:

  • 1925.06
  • 200-day MA
  • 1900.00
  • 1884.89

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 70% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GOLD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
Australian Dollar Ponders Path Ahead After RBA Minutes. Will AUD/USD Breakout?
Australian Dollar Ponders Path Ahead After RBA Minutes. Will AUD/USD Breakout?
2023-09-19 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sees Market Sentiment and Price Patterns Clash
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sees Market Sentiment and Price Patterns Clash
2023-09-18 20:30:00
FOMC Preview: Hawkish Pause to Reignite the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally?
FOMC Preview: Hawkish Pause to Reignite the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally?
2023-09-18 18:48:16
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023