EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest: Euro Area GDP Grows by 0.1%, German Economic Sentiment Weakens
2023-05-16 09:28:04
To What Extent Euro Could Fall? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-05-16 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Busy US Focused Trading Day
2023-05-16 07:55:05
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
Breaking News: UK Employment Data Mixed as Unemployment Rises, GBP/USD Slides
2023-05-16 06:30:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue
2023-05-15 14:36:47
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICES AND GBP/USD FORECAST:

  • Gold prices slump, dragged lower by rising U.S. yields
  • GBP/USD loses altitude after failing to clear overhead resistance at 1.2680
  • This article looks at GBP/USD and XAU/USD’s key tech levels to watch in the near term

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices plummeted on Tuesday, dragged lower by rising U.S. Treasury yields following better-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish Fedspeak. In this context, XAU/USD sank more than 1.3% to settle near $1,988 per ounce in late afternoon trading, hitting its lowest level since early May.

In terms of technical analysis, gold relinquished the $2,000 level after Tuesday’s sell-off, a sign bulls may be jumping ship. If XAU/USD fails to recapture this threshold soon, sentiment could turn more negative, setting the stage for a move toward $1,975. On further weakness, the focus shifts to $1,920.

Conversely, in buyers regain control of the market and manage to drive prices decisively above the $2000 mark, the metal could regain its composure, creating a more conducive environment for an initial rally toward $2,050, followed by $2,070, the final frontier before fresh all-time highs.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Prices Chart Prepared Using TradingView

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has rallied aggressively since early March, but bullish momentum has begun to fade following an unsuccessful attempt to climb above overhead resistance at 1.2680, with the pair now in retreat after being repelled lower by a descending trendline extended off the 2021 highs.

While cable’s broader technical outlook remains constructive, the situation could change if bulls fail to defend cluster support at 1.2440, an area where a medium-term rising trendline aligns with several swing highs from last year and early 2023. If this floor is breached, sellers could launch an attack on 1.2355, followed by 1.2285. On further weakness, a larger pullback toward 1.1975 cannot be ruled out.

In the event of a bullish turnaround, dynamic resistance sits at 1.2620. A sustained move above this ceiling is required to have a standing chance of recapturing 1.2680. If both barriers are taken out, bulls may become emboldened to challenge 1.2765, the 61.8% Fib retracement of the 2021/2022 selloff.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

