XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Delay Ahead of US CPI

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
2023-05-08 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-08 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Buoyant Ahead of BOE: How Much More Upside in GBP/USD?
2023-05-08 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
More View More
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Delay Ahead of US CPI

XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Delay Ahead of US CPI

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • US CPI in focus this week for Fed pricing.
  • Central banks continue to add to their coffers due to economic uncertainty.
  • Technical factors suggest more downside to come for gold.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices managed to stay buoyant this Monday after a significant drop towards the latter part of last week after US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) surprised to the upside. This week will now shift squarely onto the US CPI report to corroborate this jobs data and could result in further gold weakness.

Implied Fed funds futures pricing below suggests roughly 72bps of rate cuts by year end with the US banking crisis playing a role in stoking the cautionary fire. From a bullion perspective, market hesitancy should play into the safe haven allure of gold with central banks already showing signs of increasing their gold reserves. That being said, with the first rate cut forecasted for September, I believe this to be untimely and may weigh on gold as markets reprice to the hawkish-side depending on US economic data.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

US real yields are pretty stagnant and reflect the anticipation around US inflation on Wednesday that should provide the fundamental catalyst need for short-term directional bias.

U.S. 10-YEAR TIPS – REAL INTEREST RATE

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar is relatively quiet today and should keep price volatility muted across financial markets.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image3.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

XAU/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily XAU/USD price action contains two bearish components including a long upper wick on Thursday’s candle (last week) as well as bearish/negative divergence between gold prices and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). While weaker gold prices are underway, there could me more in store that may be supported by a break below the psychological $2000 handle. Mean reversion towards the 200-day MA (blue) is also on the cards as the differential between price and the MA is leaning towards extreme levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 2050.00 – 2080.00
  • 2048.79
  • 2032.13

Support levels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1969.34
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 1950.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short position we arrive at a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Commodity Prices Reinforce Aussie While USD Slips
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Commodity Prices Reinforce Aussie While USD Slips
2023-05-08 09:24:59
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD Stumbles, EUR/GBP Tests Support, BoE on Tap
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD Stumbles, EUR/GBP Tests Support, BoE on Tap
2023-05-06 19:00:23
Euro Fatiguing Heading Into an Inflation Filled Week?
Euro Fatiguing Heading Into an Inflation Filled Week?
2023-05-06 06:00:27
April Jobs Report: NFP Rises by 253k as Unemployment Falls and Average Hourly Earnings Rise
April Jobs Report: NFP Rises by 253k as Unemployment Falls and Average Hourly Earnings Rise
2023-05-05 13:00:49
Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 8, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023