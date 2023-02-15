 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Setup After US CPI
2023-02-15 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Inflation Upside Surprise, Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2023-02-14 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US CPI: Bear Flag Hints at Further Downside
2023-02-14 12:15:50
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Trades Up Post CPI Beat as Markets Grapple Fed Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-02-15 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Slips as New BoJ Governor Takes the Helm. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-02-15 01:30:00
More View More
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA

WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

WTI PRICE, CHARTS and ANALYSIS:

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Most Read: Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer

WTI FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

Crude Oil faced renewed selling pressure yesterday as US inventories showed an increase of 10.507 million barrels per the American Petroleum Institute (API) report. This was coupled with a return of US dollar strength in the US session which added a further obstacle as WTI looks to regain the $80 a barrel mark.

OPEC+ meanwhile released their updated projections for 2023 yesterday with the group raising their demand forecast by 100,000bpd. The group expressed concern around the extent of China’s economic recovery and demand outlook but maintained that they expect Chinese demand to rise by 590,000bpd in 2023. The upgraded forecast did little to assist oil prices as downside pressure remained in play, with WTI posting its second successive day of losses to start the week.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Department of Energy meanwhile announced that it would sell 26 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with deliveries expected to take place between April 1 and June 30. The UAE’s Energy Mister Suhail Al Mazroui said he doesn’t expect the US SPR release to shock the market. Al Mazroui stated that current prices indicate that the oil market is balanced but cautioned that OPEC+ should remain mindful of a potential economic slowdown.

Market participants will now wait for the release of the Energy and Information Administration (EIA) data on crude and crude products due out later today. EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is forecast to come in at 1.166M with a higher number likely to weigh further on oil prices.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, WTI is caught between the 50 and 100-day MA serving as dynamic support and resistance. Last week saw us bounce off support provided by the January 5 swing low, printing a double bottom pattern in the process. This could hint that the upside rally may continue if the 50-day MA is able to provide support. A bounce off the 50-day MA could finally see us test the 100-day MA which rests just above the $81 a barrel mark.

Alternatively, a break below the 50-day MA and support at the $77 handle could see price push toward the lows printed last week at the $73 a barrel mark. At the moment we seem to be lacking follow through as market participants seem reluctant to commit to a direction.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – February 15, 2023

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US CPI: Bear Flag Hints at Further Downside
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US CPI: Bear Flag Hints at Further Downside
2023-02-14 12:15:50
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023