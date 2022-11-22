 Skip to Content
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
2022-11-21 13:30:24
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-21 08:59:33
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-11-21 15:00:00
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play

WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?

WTI FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

Crude Oil rallies back above the $80 a barrel handle following yesterday’s selloff. The commodity came under severe pressure when the Wall Street Journal reported that OPEC+ was considering a 500k barrel a day production increase coupled with growing demand concerns around China.

As the news filtered through of a potential production increase WTI hit an 11-month low around $75.30 a barrel. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman rubbished these claims by stating that OPEC+ remains ready to intervene and reduce production further if needed. The comments from the Saudi Energy Minister were backed up by the UAE as well as Kuwait who reiterated that any comments around a potential production increase were misleading. The resulting impact saw strong rally in WTI prices closing the day marginally positive and above the all-important $80 a barrel handle.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

In early European trade WTI has pushed higher helped by a softer dollar and Chinas rising Covid numbers. Chinese authorities meanwhile confirmed that they will be guiding local officials in implementing 20 Covid measures in an effort to regain control of the situation. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production by two million barrels a day till the end of 2023 suddenly seems a smart move given the headwinds facing the commodity at present.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

Looking ahead to the rest of the day we have a host of Federal Reserve policymakers speaking as well as API Crude Oil data. These events are likely to add volatility to WTI prices with a continuation of the recent hawkish rhetoric by FED policymakers likely to boost the dollar and keep WTI prices under pressure.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generatedimage3.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

From a technical perspective, the hammer candlestick close on the daily timeframe hints at further upside for the pair. The steep decline over the past four days coupled with a new low also supports the idea of a deeper retracement. Any bounce from here would first need to clear the $82 area (October 18 low) if we are to see any further upside. The driving force behind any move is likely to come from the dollar as well as any continued chatter from OPEC+ members and Chinese officials.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – November 22, 2022

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Resources for Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

