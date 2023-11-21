USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Susceptible to SA CPI & SARB

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Bid on USD Weakness as Vulnerabilities Remain
2023-11-20 13:10:22
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2023-11-21 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
2023-11-20 15:42:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
2023-11-21 07:52:26
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-20 11:30:40
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
JPY Weekly Forecast: Cautious Ueda Leaves Yen Exposed
2023-11-18 01:00:04
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Susceptible to SA CPI & SARB

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Susceptible to SA CPI & SARB

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • Rand remains buoyant on weaker USD and positive leading business cycle figures.
  • FOMC minutes to come later today.
  • Bullish divergence progressing off long-term support.

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Macro-economic fundamentals underpin almost all markets in the global economy via growth, inflation and employment – Get you FREE guide now!

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

The South African rand has been consolidating of recent against the US dollar due to global markets digesting recent US economic data and what that means for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. Sentiment has shifted from a hawkish dynamic to one more neutral particularly via the US labor market. The FOMC minutes later this evening will likely be dismissive of any hawkish speak and may favor additional ZAR upside.

From a South African perspective, this week provides several high impact data reports including CPI and the South African Reserve Banks’s (SARB) interest rate announcement. Although forecasts are for a rate pause, lower inflationary pressures could weigh negatively on the rand considering the greenback is quickly reaching oversold levels. Today’s data (refer to economic calendar below), paints a mixed picture with the leading business cycle indicator increasing by its highest percentage this year while business confidence slipped from the Q3 read and remains well below the neutral 50 mark (i.e. low confidence).

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.pngimage2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The weaker USD has contributed to an increase in many dollar based commodities including South Africa’s major exports including gold, iron ore and other precious metals. A more positive outlook from a Chinese perspective supplemented this upside and should China’s economic growth continue to show improvement, the ZAR may follow suit.

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

The daily USD/ZAR chart above shows traders being respectful of the long-term trendline support (black) zone as mentioned in my previous analysis that coinciding with the bullish/positive divergence factor measured via the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Recent doji candles suggest indecision at this point and is predictable in an environment where key economic data looms. The week’s end should give us a more accurate picture of the local market as well as more information around the US economy with jobless claims under the spotlight after last week’s 3-month high.

Resistance levels:

  • 18.7759/50-day MA (yellow)
  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 18.5000

Support levels:

  • Trendline support
  • 18.0000
  • 17.7000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

RBA Minutes Reveal Motive Behind the November Hike
RBA Minutes Reveal Motive Behind the November Hike
2023-11-21 11:55:27
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
2023-11-21 07:52:26
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Bid on USD Weakness as Vulnerabilities Remain
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Bid on USD Weakness as Vulnerabilities Remain
2023-11-20 13:10:22
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-20 11:30:40
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
USD/ZAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023