USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: Rand Funded by Loadshedding Reprieve

USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: Rand Funded by Loadshedding Reprieve

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

RAND ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • ESKOM optimism gives rand a boost!
  • US ISM non-manufacturing PMI & SA GDP to drive volatility short-term.
  • R19.00/$ looming?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand has entered the trading week on the front foot after Chinese Caixin PMI readings (composite and services) pushed higher generating some support for the ZAR. That being said, South African PMI numbers (refer to economic calendar below) came in at the lowest levels since July 2021 outlining a slowing local economy. Fortunately for the rand, increased generating capacity at ESKOM and fewer reported breakdowns have improved sentiment short-term. In addition, part of the rand strength is likely due to some profit taking as the pair has been in overbought territory for some time at extreme levels.

A highly anticipated release will come via tomorrow’s South African GDP report that could show the economy is in a technical recessions if the QoQ figure comes in below 0% after the 2022 Q4 statistic = -1.3%. If this is the case, the rand is likely to give back much of its recent gains.

From a US perspective, the inability of the recent US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report to sway market expectations around the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision has increased the attractiveness of the carry trade between the rand and US dollar respectively. Later today, the US ISM services PMI will be in focus and is anticipated higher and could prop up the greenback considering the US is primarily a services driven economy.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action is trading at a key inflection point at present testing the 19.3453 support handle, recently breaking below the short-term trendline support (dashed black line). A confirmation close below this 19.3453 level could spark a move towards the 19.0000 psychological zone – likely stemming from a ISM miss and or SA GDP avoiding a technical recession.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.5000
  • Trendline support

Support levels:

  • 19.3453
  • 19.0000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

