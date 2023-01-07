 Skip to Content
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI
2023-01-07 21:58:57
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance
2023-01-07 07:00:31
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
GBP/USD Update: Technicals Hint at Further Downside
2023-01-06 12:00:31
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Short-term forward guidance rests on U.S. CPI data.
  • Uncertainty shown by technical factors on DXY daily chart.
USD Forecast
USD FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: MIXED

The Dollar Index (DXY) ended the last week on the backfoot after some key U.S. economic data including Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM services, as well as higher than expected core inflation for the eurozone despite falling energy prices (the euro makes up 57.6% of the DXY) . A key statistic within the NFP data was that wage pressures are easing which have been a concern in the U.S. services sector giving support to high inflation figures. It will be interesting to see whether or not softening average hourly earnings for December translate through to next week’s U.S. CPI release.

The CPI print will be the focus for the greenback and considering both core and headline inflation figures have been on the decline since late to mid-2022 respectively, another softer figure could dampen bullish support.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

A CPI beat would bring into consideration a 50bps interest rate hike in the February Federal Reserve (refer to table below for current money market pricing) meeting while a miss could cement a 25bps increment leaving the DXY vulnerable to a leg lower. The trading week will end off with the Michigan consumer sentiment report for January and is expected to inch higher exhibiting optimism by U.S. consumers.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily DXY price action did not follow through to the upside after the recent falling wedge (black) breakout failing to hold above the 105.00 psychological resistance handle. The general trend remains bearish with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trading below the midpoint 50 level and below the 200-day SMA (blue). Next week’s CPI will likely provide some directional bias moving forward which should keep the DXY rangebound until then.

Resistance levels:

  • 105.00
  • 104.65
  • 104.11

Support levels:

  • 103.42
  • 102.15

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

