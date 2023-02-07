 Skip to Content
News
Dollar Extends Rally for a Few Key Breaks, S&P 500 Throttles its Descent
2023-02-06 23:30:31
EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?
2023-02-06 09:00:43
News
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
USD/CAD Rally Gathers Steam Following Wedge Breakout
2023-02-06 16:30:28
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
News
Gold Prices Remain Weak, US Treasury Yields Test Multi-Week Highs
2023-02-07 10:30:39
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
News
GBP/USD Pierces Through Psychological 1.2000 Level. Further Downside Ahead?
2023-02-07 13:41:46
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support
2023-02-07 02:00:00
News
US Dollar Bumped by Hawkish Fed and the RBA Joins the Rate Hike Party. Higher USD?
2023-02-07 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base?
2023-02-07 05:00:00
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Heads for 104 Ahead of Powell

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • USD looks to Jerome Powell for direction – will the rally continue?
  • Key inflection point on daily DXY chart awaiting catalyst.
USD Forecast
USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Dollar Index (DXY) has shown no signs of letting up its recent gains after the stellar Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report last week Friday. Since then, minimal U.S. economic data has contributed to the success of the rally but rather market repricing of U.S. interest rates going froward. The implied Fed funds futures shown in the table below now shows terminal rates for 2023 above the 5% mark – previously disregarded by money markets due to signs of softening Inflation. Although inflation remains well above the target level, a tight labor market and rising wage pressures will make the job of the Fed to initiate a ‘soft’ landing that much harder (if at all possible).

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Yesterday saw the Fed’s Bostic deliver some rather hawkish comments and even eluded to a possible return to 50bps interest rate hike increments to penetrate the jobs market in the U.S.. More recently. The Fed’s Kashkari echoed these comments by preferring holding rates at elevated levels for longer. Markets seem to be expecting a similar narrative from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later today (see economic calendar below) and could extend the USD recovery; however, any slight dovish tone could see a significant pullback in the dollar.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

From a euro perspective (comprises 57.6% of the DXY), ECB officials have been mixed in their guidance but the unanimous front shown by Fed speakers thus far have clearly tipped the scales in favor of the USD ahead of Mr. Powell’s address.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily DXY price action above highlights the short but powerful ascension in the Dollar Index but now finds itself at a key area of confluence around the 104.00 psychological handle, 50-day SMA (yellow) and medium-term trendline (black). A breakout via Jerome Powell could easily see 105.00 come back into focus but as mentioned above, the language used by the Fed Chair is extremely important as a gauge for short-term directional bias.

Resistance levels:

  • 105.00
  • 104.00
  • 103.42

Support levels:

  • 102.15
  • 101.53
  • 101.00

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

