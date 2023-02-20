USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds Gains as Markets Weigh Fed Moves. Will Yields Boost USD?
2023-02-20 04:30:00
EUR/USD Price Setup: A Bit More Downside Within a Broader Consolidation?
2023-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Prices Sink on Rising Rates & China’s Slow Demand Recovery
2023-02-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
2023-02-19 11:50:32
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
2023-02-20 10:58:00
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-20 01:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.

USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY PRICES, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

USD/JPY had a brief push above resistance at the 134.50 level in the Asian session. The rally last week is now showing signs of exhaustion with the dollar index struggling to maintain its recent bullish momentum.

Geopolitical risks have gained steam over the weekend with North Korea firing ballistic missiles toward eastern waters overnight following on from Saturdays ICBM launch. Saturday’s launch landed off Japan’s west coast and prompted joint drills between the US and South Korea as well the US and Japan. The sister of North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un stated that the use of the Pacific as a ‘firing range” would depend on the behavior of US forces and warned against the increasing presence of US military assets in the region. This comes as rumors swirl on a fresh Russian offensive in Ukraine and the ongoing US-China spy balloon issues further complicating the geopolitical outlook moving forward. The United Nations Security Council are expected to meet today at 20:00GMT to discuss the North Korean missile launches.

Currency Strength Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

Markets continue to look for guidance from the incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) leadership, however, hopes of a shift from ultra-easy monetary policy may be too optimistic. As the nominees await parliament approval Finance Minister Suzuki said on Friday that the incoming Governor will need to keep inflation on target and sustain economic and wage growth while sidestepping question on changes in policy. Current deputy Governor Amamiya stated this morning that the BoJ do have the necessary tools to exit easy-monetary policy. The Deputy Governor elaborated by saying that the challenge is whether the conditions to exit such policy have been met and how to communicate that effectively to market participants. The Yen remained relatively unchanged following the comments as they remain rather vague, unclear and data dependent as most central banks continue to emphasize.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US are celebrating Presidents Day today and thus we have a lack of market moving data during the US session. We could be in for a day of consolidation as thin liquidity and uncertainty weigh on USDJPY prices.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY had a big rally to the upside of 300-odd pips last week but failed to close above the 134.50 level. The daily chart meanwhile shows 3 consecutive days of price probing the 134.50 resistance level and failing to record a daily candle close above.

With thin liquidity expected in the US session we may be in for a period of consolidation or potential retracement with a retest of the 50-day MA resting around the 132.00 handle growing ever more likely. The bullish bias remains intact for now with a daily candle close below the 131.20 level needed for a change in structure.

Alternatively, a break and daily candle close above the 134.50 level opening up a run toward the 200 and 100-day MAs resting at 137.00 and 137.50 respectively.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart – February 20, 2022

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-20 01:30:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
2023-02-19 11:50:32
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Canada’s CPI Eyed as USD/CAD Challenges Key Resistance
2023-02-19 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023