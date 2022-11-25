USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
GBP/USD Rally Gains Momentum as FOMC Minutes Takes a Dovish Tilt
2022-11-24 10:30:36
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
USD/JPY Collapsing Towards a Fresh Three-Month Low
2022-11-24 12:00:13
More View More
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide

USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

USD/JPY arrested its slide this morning bouncing off support around the 138.50 area. The pair has rallied 120-odd pips wiping out yesterday’s losses. Yesterday's push lower came within a whisker of its most recent low print around 137.60 as markets digested the bearish tilting FOMC minutes release.

Tokyo inflation numbers were released overnight beating forecasts as it reached a high last seen in 1982. Consumer prices rose 3.6% hinting at a quicker pace nationwide with the Bank of Japan of the belief that inflation has yet to peak. The pace of the increase was driven by gains in processed food prices and a weak Japanese Yen. The BoJ policy of low interest rates looks set to continue till the end of Governor Kuroda’s term in April while inflation is expected to cool in 2023 as government subsidies for energy costs come into effect soon.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The US dollar index has found support following Wednesday and Thursday’s selloff pushing USD/JPY up toward the 140.00 psychological mark once more. The dollar weakness came about as markets price in a 75% probability of a 50bps hike for December following the Fed minutes release. The Fed funds peak rate for May 2023 has seen a downward adjustment following the meeting as some policymakers saw rates peaking around the 4.75% mark rather than the 5.25% mentioned by Fed Speakers of late.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart – November 25, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, the pair has bounced of a support area around 138.50 looking likely to close the day as a bullish engulfing candle. This could result in further upside for the pair heading into the new week with the 140.00 psychological level and the 100-day MA still a stumbling block for the pair.

Alternatively, a weaker dollar to start the week could see the pair push lower toward its recent lows with support resting at 137.50 and 135.50 respectively. The rest of today should see the pair remain relatively rangebound given the thinning liquidity due to the US Thanksgiving break.

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -5% 0%
Weekly 1% 0% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on USD/JPY, with 52% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term upside bias.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
ZAR Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 75 bps as Inflation Remains Too High
ZAR Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 75 bps as Inflation Remains Too High
2022-11-24 13:45:11
USD/JPY Collapsing Towards a Fresh Three-Month Low
USD/JPY Collapsing Towards a Fresh Three-Month Low
2022-11-24 12:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022