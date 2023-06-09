USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY PRICES, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Most Read: Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Yen faced selling pressure following the European open this morning as reports circulated that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) still see the need to continue monetary stimulus. As discussed in my Yen piece earlier this week, market participants have seemingly failed to buy into the BoJ’s stance which continues to provide support to the Yen. Will this change following today’s comments?

BANK OF JAPAN AND POLICY IMPLICATIONS MOVING FORWARD

A potential policy shift has been a key point for market participants since the announcement of a new BoJ Governor earlier this year. Recent Yen strength has partly been down to market participants still harboring hopes of a pivot in policy despite the ongoing rhetoric of Governor Ueda. Yesterday saw the Yen bid in European trade as GDP data smashed estimates likely reigniting hope of a pivot in policy while a miss on initial jobless claims from the US further fueled the decline in USDJPY, printing a daily low around the 138.80 area.

image1.png

This morning brought fresh reports stating the BoJ see little need to tweak Yield Curve Control in June (YCC) while still seeing a need to continue monetary stimulus. The Central Bank also spoke on its price goal which it believes is still out of sight with the Bank also expecting inflation to remain sticky moving forward. The initial reaction saw the Yen slide while Japanese bond futures rose with USD/JPY approaching the 140.00 mark. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) are conducting a full review of its monetary policy; however, estimates suggest the results will only be available in the next 12-18 months. Will this finally put an end to hopes of a pivot?

US data has had an interesting impact on markets this week stoking volatility more than I had anticipated. We have seen a continuous shift between US Dollar strength and weakness as bulls and bears jostle for position ahead of next weeks key events. To close out the week today the US session is bare in terms of data releases as focus will shift to next week's CPI and Federal Reserve rate decision.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

FINAL THOUGHTS AND TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

USD/JPY remains bullish in structure without a daily close below the 138.72 handle and yet I’m not convinced that we are ready to print higher highs just yet. It appears USDJPY may need a catalyst for a convincing breakout in either direction as bulls continue to fail at gaining acceptance above the 140.00 psychological handle.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – June 9, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Created by Zain Vawda

From an intraday perspective, looking at the H4 chart below USD/JPY faces immediate resistance at 139.80 and the 140.20 levels respectively. Price is currently trading within a wedge pattern while we have been printing lower highs and lower lows since June 5. This however was prior to today’s comments with the question now being whether the comments can inspire a break of the wedge and acceptance above the 140.00 psychological mark.

Alternatively, a failure to break above the 140.00 handle could lead to a renewed downside push as buyers may look to take profit ahead of the weekend. This could facilitate a renewed push to the downside with support at the 138.80 handle before focus turns to the 137.90 zone (March swing high).

USD/JPY Four-Hour Chart – June 9, 2023

image4.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Created by Zain Vawda

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Time Frame Analysis

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Forecast: DXY Holds its Breath Ahead of Big Data Week
USD Price Forecast: DXY Holds its Breath Ahead of Big Data Week
2023-06-09 07:55:25
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by Low Volatility; What’s Next for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD?
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by Low Volatility; What’s Next for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD?
2023-06-09 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Risk on Hawkish BoC but Fed May Be a Spoiler
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Risk on Hawkish BoC but Fed May Be a Spoiler
2023-06-08 20:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023