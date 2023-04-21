USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down
2023-04-20 20:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
2023-04-21 15:05:00
Time for Japanese Yen to Rise? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Ahead of BOJ
2023-04-21 02:45:00
More View More
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally

USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD/JPY OUTLOOK:

  • USD/JPY jumps after U.S. PMI data surprises to the upside
  • Strong economic activity boosts Treasury yields across the curve, reviving expectations for “higher-for-longer” interest rates
  • S&P Global Composite PMI clocks in at 53.5 versus 52.3 in March, a sign business activity may be starting to rebound
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Sterling Price Outlook - Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week

USD/JPY was losing ground early Friday morning, but took a 180-degree turn and reversed sharply higher shortly after U.S. markets opened, supported by better-than-anticipated U.S. economic data. The chart below shows how the pair jumped from 133.55 to 134.35 in a matter of minutes.

USD/JPY 5-MINUTE CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

For context, S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI clocked in at 53.5 in April from 52.3 previously, with services business activity surging to 53.7 from 52.6 and manufacturing production climbing to 50.4 from 49.2 one month ago. Both PMI subindices surprised to the upside relative to consensus estimates.

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX

Resilient macro results bolstered U.S. Treasury rates, especially those at the front end of the curve, as traders repriced the FOMC monetary policy path a little higher compared to the previous day, as reflected in the chart below, which displays several 2023 Fed funds futures contracts with their respective implied yields trending in an upward direction.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

2023 FED FUNDS FUTURES

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

The strong performance of the U.S. economy despite numerous headwinds signals that the country may be able to avoid a hard landing and that inflation will stay elevated for longer. This, in turn, could preclude the Fed from cutting rates too soon. While the outlook is fluid and subject to unexpected changes, the stars seem to be aligning for some U.S. dollar strength, at least in the near term.

In the current environment, USD/JPY will have fewer obstacles to extending its recent rebound, with initial resistance seen at 134.75, followed by 136.60, the 38.2% Fib retracement of the Oct 2022/Jan 2023 decline. In case of a pullback, the first support to consider appears at 133.75/133.65, and 131.50 thereafter.

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -12% -7%
Weekly -7% 1% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

image4.png

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
2023-04-21 07:50:56
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023