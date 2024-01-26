USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier
2024-01-26 08:43:56
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Breaking News: PCE Reveals Steady Progress Towards Fed’s 2% Target
2024-01-26 14:06:17
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move
2024-01-26 16:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move

USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY FORECAST:

  • USD/JPY has lacked directional conviction in recent days, with prices compressed between support and resistance
  • Volatility, however, could pick up next week, as the FOMC decision could alter current market dynamics
  • No change in monetary policy is expected, but the Fed may embrace a more dovish position on the back of significant progress on the inflation front

Most Read: Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier

USD/JPY has lacked directional conviction in recent sessions, moving between overhead resistance at 148.80 and horizontal support at 147.40. Next week, however, could see more significant moves, as the Federal Reserve’s decision should to inject heightened volatility into financial markets.

Focusing on the Fed’s announcement, no monetary policy changes are expected at the January gathering, but the institution could remove the tightening bias from the post-meeting statement and embrace a more neutral message following encouraging progress on the inflation front.

In addition, traders should not find it surprising if further discussions about the overarching criteria for reducing rates unfold at the latest conclave. In that sense, if Powell signals that deliberations have reached a more advanced stage, markets may move to price in a March rate cut with greater probability – a bearish outcome for the U.S. dollar.

On the flip side, if the central bank retains a hawkish tone for fear that relaxed financial conditions could reignite inflationary pressures and refrains from teeing up a rate cut for the near term, we could see yields moving higher across the board, a scenario poised to support USD/JPY.

For a complete overview of the U.S. dollar’s technical and fundamental outlook, request your complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After the sell-off earlier in the week, USD/JPY has managed to bounce off support at 147.40, which corresponds to the 100-day simple moving average. If gains accelerate in the coming trading sessions, resistance appears at 148.80/149.00. On further strength, all eyes will be at the psychological 150.00 level.

In the event of a bearish reversal, the first key floor to watch emerges at 147.40, as mentioned above. While the bears may have a hard time driving prices below this threshold decisively, a successful breakdown could usher in a pullback towards 146.00, followed by 145.50.

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about USD/JPY’s near-term direction? Our sentiment guide has valuable insights about this topic. Download it now!

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -1% -1%
Weekly -1% 0% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Breaking News: PCE Reveals Steady Progress Towards Fed’s 2% Target
US Breaking News: PCE Reveals Steady Progress Towards Fed’s 2% Target
2024-01-26 14:06:17
Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier
Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier
2024-01-26 08:43:56
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
2024-01-25 14:40:33
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024