USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI
2023-08-10 03:30:00
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data
2023-08-10 08:01:06
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

JAPANESE YEN PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data

The Japanese Yen has continued its struggles this week losing ground to both the Greenback and the British Pound. This comes despite the recent policy tweak from the BoJ as the summary of opinions failed to excite Japanese Yen bulls.

Given the surprise sprung by the Bank of Japan in tweaking Yield Curve Control policy despite repeated comments that such a move is not needed, I wouldn’t rule out further surprises from the BoJ. At this stage comments from the BoJ are best taken with a pinch of salt as the shadow of FX intervention remains a possibility.

On another note, Japanese PM Kishida fielded question on a potential Cabinet reshuffle. The PM confirmed nothing has been decided yet, however the chance of a change to the finance portfolio or a potential removal of Masato Kanda seems unlikely as the BoJ looks to normalize policy over the medium-to-longer term. At this stage one would venture a guess that stability is important, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

EXTERNAL FACTORS CONTINUE TO DRIVE YEN PAIRS

US CPI earlier this afternoon saw the Dollar gain against the Yen just as it appeared to be running out of steam. The rally in USDJPY now sees the pair within a whisker of the 145.00 psychological level. Now I have continued to mention this relentlessly over the past few weeks that FX intervention remains on the cards with the BoJ stating that they will intervene if we see excessive moves. I for one think the BoJ may only act should the Yen lose around 2% or more to the US Dollar in a 24-hour period. However, as seen with the YCC tweak the Central Bank could just as easily spring a surprise when markets least expect. Later in the day we also have policymakers of the Federal Reserve speaking which could have an

Looking at the Pound which has also rallied higher against the Yen testing the YTD highs today. Tomorrow brings UK GDP data, and this could have an impact on the Pounds outlook with UK inflation due next week which should paint a clearer picture of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy stance.

image1.pngimage2.pngA screenshot of a phone Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

GBPJPY

GBPJPY has been on a tear in 2023 printing a fresh high this afternoon just above the 184.00 handle. Last week's steep drop-off came about following the tweak in YCC policy with the Yen unable to hold onto gains. A push higher from here faces stiff resistance in the form of the psychological 185.00 handle which could prove problematic at present. UK GDP tomorrow and inflation next week could be just the impetus the GBP needs to resume its bullish price action.

Alternatively, any attempt at a deeper retracement could find the going tough as the 20 and 50-day MAs rest at 181.60 and 180.60 respectively. Structure on the daily timeframe remains bullish and dictates that a daily candle close below the swing low around 1.8060 for a change in structure to take place.

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment Data whichshows retail traders are 78% net-short with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.54 to 1.

For a more in-depth look at GBP/USD sentiment, download the free guide below.

GBP/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 5% 0%
Weekly -14% 20% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBPJPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 181.60 (20-day MA)
  • 180.60

Resistance levels:

  • 185.00 (psychological level)
  • 187.50

USDJPY

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image5.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY is on its way to the 145.00 handle and eyeing a fourth successive day of losses. The hurdle at 145.00 remains key if price is heading toward the 2022 highs above the 150.00 mark (intervention occurred when price breached this level previously).

Today’s daily candle is also breaking out of the long-term descending triangle (2022 high). A daily candle close above the descending trendline could open up a run toward the 2022 highs. Of course, there is still some key resistance levels ahead but without any intervention from the BoJ its looking more like when rather than if.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Resistance levels:

  • 145.00
  • 146.50
  • 148.40

Support levels:

  • 143.40
  • 141.58 (50-day MA)
  • 140.00

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Moderately Higher US Inflation Sees USDZAR Ease
USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Moderately Higher US Inflation Sees USDZAR Ease
2023-08-10 14:42:44
Breaking News - US Dollar Slips After Inflation Data Miss Forecasts
Breaking News - US Dollar Slips After Inflation Data Miss Forecasts
2023-08-10 13:01:37
US Dollar (DXY) Listless as the Latest US Inflation Report Nears
US Dollar (DXY) Listless as the Latest US Inflation Report Nears
2023-08-10 10:30:10
GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data
GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data
2023-08-10 08:01:06
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023