USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

What's on this page

USD/JPY OUTLOOK

  • Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers propel U.S. Treasury yields higher, boosting the U.S. dollar across the board
  • USD/JPY soars past the 150.00 mark, hitting its highest level in nearly three months
  • This article examines key technical thresholds to watch in the coming trading sessions

Most Read: US Dollar Jumps on Stronger-Than-Expected Inflation Data, Gold Crumbles into Support

After a subdued start to the week, USD/JPY rocketed higher on Tuesday, rallying more than 0.9% and breaking above the psychological 150.00 mark – an explosive move that saw the pair reach its highest level in nearly three months.

USD/JPY & TREASURY YIELDS PERFORMANCE

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

The U.S. dollar’s strong performance was driven by soaring U.S. Treasury yields following hotter-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data. For context, both headline and core CPI for January surprised on the upside, at 3.9% y-o-y and 3.1% y-o-y, respectively, two-tenths of a percentage point above expectations.

image2.png

Interested in understanding where the U.S. dollar is headed in the short term? Uncover the insights in our quarterly trading guide. Don't wait; request your free copy now!

US INFLATION TREND

Source: BLS

image3.png

Limited progress on disinflation has prompted traders to scale back easing expectations for the year, as seen in the chart below. The possible start date of the FOMC rate-reduction cycle has also been pushed out, with market pricing now pointing to the first cut occurring at the June meeting.

2024 FED FUNDS FUTURES – IMPLIED RATES BY MONTH

image4.png

Source: TradingView

With price pressures showing extreme stickiness, the Fed will be reluctant to start lowering borrowing costs any time soon; in fact, it may even delay its first move until the second half of 2024 to play it safe. This could translate into higher U.S. yields in the near term, a bullish outcome for the U.S. dollar.

For an extensive analysis of the Japanese yen’s medium-term prospects, download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY soared on Tuesday, clearing resistance at 150.00 and hitting its highest mark since mid-November. Although the pair remains entrenched in a solid uptrend, the exchange rate is approaching levels that could make the Japanese government uncomfortable and inclined to step in to support the yen.

In the event of FX intervention, USD/JPY could take a sharp turn to the downside, reversing part of its recent advance. In this scenario, possible support zones can be identified first at 150.00, followed by 148.90. On further weakness, all eyes will be on 147.40 and 146.00 thereafter.

In the absence of currency intervention or talk of it by Japanese authorities, the bulls are likely to press on before launching an all-out assault on last year’s high around the 152.00 handle. Additional gains from this point onward could draw attention to 152.70.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

