US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
US Dollar Forecast: US CPI to Spark Next Big Move - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-10 04:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
2024-03-07 11:00:26
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
US Dollar Weakness Persists, Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High, Gold Consolidates
2024-03-11 08:57:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update, GBP/USD Near Multi-Month Highs, EUR/GBP Eyes New Lows
2024-03-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: US CPI to Spark Next Big Move - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-10 04:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
Japanese Yen Gains Again As Dollar Wilts, BoJ Policy in the Spotlight
2024-03-11 13:00:22
More View More
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?

US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US CPI PREVIEW – GOLD, US DOLLAR, STOCKS

  • The February’s U.S. inflation report will steal the spotlight on Tuesday morning
  • Any deviation of the official data from market expectations could trigger volatility
  • This article discusses possible scenarios for gold, the U.S. dollar and stocks

Most Read: US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Tuesday marks an important day for investors of all stripes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the February’s consumer price index survey, a key report that is anticipated to provide fresh insights into recent inflation dynamics and guide the Federal Reserve's near-term monetary policy outlook.

In terms of projections, headline CPI is forecast to have risen 0.4% last month, bolstered by higher energy costs. This result would have kept the annual rate unchanged at 3.1%. Meanwhile, the core gauge is seen increasing 0.3% m-o-m, leading to a minor downshift in the year-over-year reading to 3.7% from the previous 3.9%.

US INFLATION TREND

image1.png

Source: BEA

MARKET EXPECTATIONS – US CPI

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Focusing on the market response, official figures that closely align with Wall Street’s consensus estimates wouldn’t generate much volatility or alter sentiment in a meaningful way, but any large deviation in the CPI data relative to what’s priced-in could trigger large price swings across assets. For this reason, traders should closely track the economic calendar tomorrow morning.

POSSIBLE SCENARIOS FOR KEY ASSETS

UPSIDE SURPRISE (HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED CPI)

A hotter-than-expected CPI report would confirm that January’s upside surprise was not a one-off event, but an indication that inflation may be reaccelerating and will be harder to defeat. Such an outcome might compel the Fed to revise its PCE forecast upward and potentially reduce the number of rate cuts envisioned for the year at its March meeting.

This scenario should spark a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations, pushing bond yields and the U.S. dollar higher. In response, gold prices and stocks could come under strong selling pressure.

For an extensive overview of gold’s medium-term outlook, which incorporates insights from fundamental and technical analysis, download our quarterly forecast!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

SUBDUED REPORT (LOWER-THAN-FORECAST CPI)

Cooler-than-forecast CPI readings would bolster the idea that last month’s data was an anomaly and that progress on disinflation continues. This could give the Fed greater confidence that inflation is on a sustained path towards the 2.0% target, validating the market’s outlook for multiple rate cuts in 2024 and the start of the easing cycle in June.

In these circumstances, we may witness further retracement in yields and the U.S. dollar in the days and weeks ahead. This could inject fresh bullish momentum into gold prices and risk assets.

Eager to discover what the future holds for the U.S. dollar? Delve into our quarterly forecast for expert insights. Get your free copy now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
British Pound Update, GBP/USD Near Multi-Month Highs, EUR/GBP Eyes New Lows
British Pound Update, GBP/USD Near Multi-Month Highs, EUR/GBP Eyes New Lows
2024-03-11 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains Again As Dollar Wilts, BoJ Policy in the Spotlight
Japanese Yen Gains Again As Dollar Wilts, BoJ Policy in the Spotlight
2024-03-11 13:00:22
US Dollar Weakness Persists, Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High, Gold Consolidates
US Dollar Weakness Persists, Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High, Gold Consolidates
2024-03-11 08:57:33
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024
US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 12, 2024