EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates
2022-11-18 10:27:59
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
2022-11-17 10:26:27
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: In Search of a Direction
2022-11-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Filleted by Fedspeak as US Dollar Resumes Ascendency
2022-11-18 04:30:00
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Fed speakers show differing viewpoints creating an uncertain environment for the USD.
  • 200-day SMA in focus but unlikely to be pierced.
USD Forecast
USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Dollar Index (DXY) has been trading in a sideways consolidatory pattern of recent after its downward correction. Of late, variations have been fueled by mostly Fed speakers including yesterday’s hawkish Bullard. Comments around increasing the peak rate in 2023 from 5% (current market pricing as seen in the table below) through to 5.25% to quell inflationary pressures.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

From a euro perspective (57.6% weighting within the DXY), ECB President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech earlier today focusing on fighting inflation within the eurozone by means of interest rate hikes which are likely to continue despite recessionary risks. Markets naturally reacted in favor of the euro however, the Fed’s Collins will be in focus later today (see economic calendar below) who previously favored moderated rate hikes going forward. It will be interesting to see whether she persists with this view or shows agreement with the St. Louis President.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily DXY price action is hovering above the 105.00 psychological handle coinciding with the key 200-day SMA (blue). On the daily chart, the DXY has now breached this area of confluence since June of 2021. Considering the current fundamental environment in the U.S. and eurozone, I remain in favor of an elevated DXY however, dollar appreciation may only become present once other constituent currencies within the DXY become fundamentally weaker relative to the U.S.. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests the market is close to oversold territory which may point to subsequent relief for the greenback.

Resistance levels:

  • 110.00
  • 107.68

Support levels:

  • 105.00/200-day SMA

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
Breaking News: UK Fiscal Statement Urges Citizens to Tighten Belts, GBP Drops
Breaking News: UK Fiscal Statement Urges Citizens to Tighten Belts, GBP Drops
2022-11-17 13:10:27
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break
2022-11-17 12:05:16
Australian Dollar Looks Past Jobs Report as Doji Emerges, Will AUD/USD Reverse?
Australian Dollar Looks Past Jobs Report as Doji Emerges, Will AUD/USD Reverse?
2022-11-17 00:30:00
