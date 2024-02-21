 Skip to Content
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
US Dollar Muted Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY & USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-02-20 18:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
2024-02-21 09:30:18
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Will the U.S. dollar extend higher or begin to retreat? Request our Q1 USD trading forecast to find out!

Most Read: US Dollar Muted Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY & USD/CAD

The U.S. dollar (DXY index) sustained small losses in late afternoon trading in New York on Wednesday despite the advance in U.S. Treasury yields following the release of the minutes of the Jan. 30-31 FOMC conclave.

According to the summarized record of the proceedings, policymakers felt it would be inappropriate to begin lowering interest rates until they had a stronger conviction that consumer prices would move sustainable toward the 2.0% target.

The fact that the central bank needs to see more evidence of disinflation before removing policy restriction suggests that the easing cycle is unlikely to begin soon and could even be delayed to the second half of the year.

If the Federal Reserve decides to postpone its interest adjustments, we could see U.S. bond yields nudge upwards in the near term, boosting the U.S. dollar in the process. This could result in the DXY index hitting fresh yearly highs moving into March.

With the greenback biased to the upside for the time being, currency pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD may struggle to gain upward traction in the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, pairs like USD/JPY and USD/CAD may find less resistance in their ascent.

Feeling discouraged by trading losses? Take control and improve your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Access invaluable insights to help you avoid common trading pitfalls and costly errors.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation
2024-02-21 10:30:00
2024-02-21 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
2024-02-21 09:30:18
2024-02-21 09:30:18
US Dollar Muted Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY & USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
2024-02-20 14:30:20
2024-02-20 14:30:20
