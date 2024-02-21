 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-02-20 18:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
2024-02-20 14:30:20
More View More
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?

The U.S. dollar fell modestly on Tuesday on the back of subdued U.S. yields in a session lacking significant drivers. Volatility in the FX space, however, may accelerate later in the week, courtesy of a high-impact event on the U.S. calendar on Wednesday: the release of the FOMC minutes.

The minutes will surely provide a greater degree of clarity regarding the central bank’s assessment of the inflation outlook and the possible timing of the first rate cut, so traders should parse and analyze the document closely.

Based on recent comments from several Fed officials, the readout of the last meeting may signal limited interest for immediate rate cuts in response to stagnating progress on disinflation. This scenario should boost U.S. Treasury yields, bolstering the U.S. dollar in the process.

Seeking actionable trading ideas? Download our comprehensive trading opportunities guide, filled with insightful strategies tailored for the first quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

In the unlikely event that the minutes demonstrate a greater inclination among policymakers to initiate the easing cycle sooner rather than later, the opposite response could materialize, i.e., a pullback in yields and the greenback. Regardless of the outcome, we could see larger FX market swings in the coming days.

Fundamentals aside, the remainder of this article will center on the technical outlook for major U.S. dollar pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY. Here we'll assess the crucial price thresholds that currency traders should be aware of in the upcoming sessions.

Gain access to an extensive analysis of the euro’s fundamental and technical outlook in our complimentary Q1 trading forecast. Download the guide now for valuable insights!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD continued its recovery on Tuesday after rebounding from support near 1.0700 last week. If gains persist in the upcoming days, resistance is anticipated around the 200-day simple moving average at 1.0820. Beyond this threshold, all eyes will be on 1.0890, followed by 1.0950.

In the event of a market reversal, initial support can be identified near 1.0725 and 1.0700 subsequently. Bulls will need to vigorously protect this technical floor; failure to do so could result in a pullback towards 1.0650. On further weakness, attention will be squarely on 1.0520.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Eager to discover what the future holds for the Japanese yen? Delve into our Q1 trading forecast for expert insights. Get your free copy now!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY ticked down and fell below the 150.00 handle on Tuesday. Should weakness persist throughout the week, support emerges at 148.90, followed by 147.40. Further losses from this point onward may bring the 50-day simple moving average near 146.00 into focus.

On the other hand, if bulls return and push prices back above the 150.00 handle, we could soon witness a retest of the 150.85 region. Although overcoming this ceiling might present a challenge for the bulls, a decisive breakout could usher in a rally toward last year’s high in the vicinity of 152.00.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Delve into how crowd psychology may influence FX market dynamics. Request our sentiment analysis guide to grasp the role of retail positioning in predicting USD/CAD’s near-term direction.

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 17% 7%
Weekly 55% -6% 21%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD consolidated to the upside on Tuesday, further moving away from its 200-day simple moving average and trendline support near 1.3480. If gains gather momentum over the next few days, overhead resistance looms at 1.3545, followed by 1.3585. Above these levels, the spotlight will be on 1.3620.

Conversely, if prices pivot to the downside and head lower, the first floor to monitor is located at 1.3480. This area might offer stability for the pair during a retracement, but in the event of a breakdown, a rapid decline towards the 50-day simple moving average at 1.3415 could be imminent.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
2024-02-20 14:30:20
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
Euro Slips In Holiday Thinned Market, Looks Nervously to German PMI
Euro Slips In Holiday Thinned Market, Looks Nervously to German PMI
2024-02-19 19:30:08
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024