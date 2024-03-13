 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-13 22:30:00
Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY
2024-03-13 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
2024-03-13 08:30:46
British Pound Latest - UK Labor Market Cools, GBP Steadies, FTSE 100 Probes Higher
2024-03-12 08:17:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
More View More
US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups

US Dollar Seeks Fed Signals in PPI, Retail Sales Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY Setups

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD, USD/JPY

  • The U.S. dollar slides but rising U.S. yields keep losses contained
  • U.S. PPI and retail sales data on Thursday will steal market’s attention
  • This article examines the outlook for EUR/USD and USD/JPY

Most Read: Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight dip on Wednesday, although its descent was cushioned by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields. In any case, FX volatility remained subdued as traders appeared to refrain from taking large directional positions ahead of Thursday's key events on the U.S. calendar: the unveiling of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and advance monthly sales for retail and food services.

US DOLLAR INDEX & US YIELDS PERFORMANCE

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Earlier in the week, the CPI report, which handily topped consensus estimates, failed to convince Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could wait a little longer before removing policy restriction. Sentiment, however, could change if incoming data continues to come on the hot side, as this scenario could compel traders to reassess the central bank’s path.

We’ll gain greater clarity on broader price trends and the health of the U.S. consumer tomorrow with the release of February's PPI and retail sales figures. Another upside surprise in the macro numbers could lead to the realization that inflation risks and the strength of the economy have been underestimated, triggering a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations. This should be bullish for the U.S. dollar.

The following table presents the current market projections for both reports.

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

For a complete overview of the EUR/USD’s technical and fundamental outlook, make sure to download our complimentary quarterly forecast!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has climbed sharply this month, taking out critical levels during the rally. If gains accelerate in coming trading sessions, resistance appears at 1.0980 and 1.1020 thereafter. On further strength, all eyes will be on 1.1075, a key ceiling created by a medium-term descending trendline.

Conversely, if sellers return to the charge and trigger a bearish reversal, support can be spotted at 1.0890, followed by 1.0850, an area where three key moving averages converge. Further losses from this point forward will bring the spotlight on 1.0790.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Wondering about USD/JPY’s medium-term prospects? Gain clarity with our latest forecast. Download it now!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY ticked up on Wednesday, consolidating above resistance at 147.50. If prices manage to remain above this threshold in the near term, we could soon see a move towards the 50-day simple moving average at 148.35. Subsequent strength would then shift focus to 148.90, followed by 149.70.

On the other hand, if selling pressure remerges and sparks a pullback beneath 147.50, the pair may gradually retreat towards a confluence support region ranging from 146.30 to 146.00. Below this floor, market scrutiny will be directed towards the psychological 145.00 level.

USD/JPY PRICE ACTION CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
2024-03-13 08:30:46
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
Euro Slides Against Perky Dollar As US Inflation Springs Upside Surprise
Euro Slides Against Perky Dollar As US Inflation Springs Upside Surprise
2024-03-12 14:30:42
US Inflation Comes in Hotter-Than-Expected, USD Gets a Small Bid, Gold Drifts
US Inflation Comes in Hotter-Than-Expected, USD Gets a Small Bid, Gold Drifts
2024-03-12 13:16:54
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 14, 2024