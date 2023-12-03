 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-12-01 16:23:36
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU Eyes NFP After Powell
2023-12-02 16:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
2023-12-01 12:48:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
More View More
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

  • The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply in recent weeks
  • The greenback’s bearish correction may extend if November U.S. job data surprises to the downside
  • This article examines the technical outlook for the major U.S. dollar pairs, analyzing critical price levels that could be relevant for EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, fell nearly 3% in November, weighed down by the downward correction in U.S. yields triggered by bets that the Federal Reserve has finished raising borrowing costs and would move to sharply reduce them in 2024 as part of a strategy to prevent a hard landing.

While some Fed officials have been dismissive of the idea of aggressive rate cuts in the near future, others have not entirely ruled out the possibility. Despite some mixed messages, policymakers have been unequivocal about one aspect: they'll rely on the totality of data to guide their decisions.

Given the Fed’s high sensitivity to incoming information, the November U.S. employment report, due for release next Friday, will take on added significance and play a critical role in the formulation of monetary policy at upcoming meetings.

In terms of estimates, non-farm payrolls (NFP) are expected to have grown by 170,000 last month, following an increase of 150,000 in October, resulting in an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.9%. For its part, average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.3% m-o-m, with the related yearly reading easing to 4.0% from 4.1% previously.

Unsure about the U.S. dollar's trend? Gain clarity with our Q4 forecast. Download a free copy of the guide now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

UPCOMING US ECONOMIC REPORTS

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendars

With U.S. inflation evolving favorably and recent readings moving in the right direction, policymakers will have cover to start ditching the tough talk in favor of a more tempered stance soon. However, for this to happen, upcoming data will have to cooperate and reveal economic weakness.

We will have a better chance to assess the broader outlook and health of the economy in the coming days when the next NFP survey is out. In the grand scheme of things, job growth above 250,000 will likely be bullish for the U.S. dollar, whereas anything below 100,000 could reinforce the currency's recent weakness. Meanwhile, any headline figure around 170,000 should be neutral to mildly supportive of the greenback.

For a comprehensive analysis of the euro’s medium-term prospects, request a copy of our latest forecast!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD pulled back late in the past week, yet its bearish slide eased upon reaching a support zone close to 1.0830. If this technical floor holds, bulls could be emboldened to reload, paving the way for a rally toward Fibonacci resistance at 1.0960. On continued strength, a revisit to November’s high is probable, followed by a move towards horizontal resistance at 1.1080 upon a breakout.

On the flip side, if sentiment shifts in favor of sellers decisively and the pair accelerates its descent, support stretches from 1.0830 to 1.0815, a key range where the 200-day simple moving average is currently situated. Moving lower, market attention shifts to 1.0765, with a potential retreat towards 1.0650 likely upon invalidation of the aforementioned threshold.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can give clues about the short-term trajectory of USD/JPY? Our sentiment guide has all the answers you are looking for. Get a free copy now!

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -3% -4%
Weekly 9% -17% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY has been down on its luck in recent weeks, dragged down by the broader U.S. dollar’s downward correction. Heading into the weekend, the pair took a turn to the downside, slipping below the 100-day moving average. If the breakdown holds, prices could slide towards channel support at 146.00. On continued softness, a drop towards 144.50 should not be ruled out.

In the scenario of a bullish turnaround, the first technical resistance that could hinder upward movements appears at 149.70. Surpassing this ceiling could pose a challenge for the bulls; however, a topside breakout is likely to ignite a rally towards 150.90, potentially culminating in a retest of this year's peak located around the 152.00 handle.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Stay ahead of the curve! Claim your complimentary GBP/USD trading forecast for a thorough overview of the British pound's technical and fundamental outlook

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has risen sharply over the past three weeks, logging solid gains that have coincided with a shift in favor of riskier currencies at the expense of the broader U.S. dollar. After recent price developments, cable is flirting with overhead resistance at 1.2720, defined by the 61.8% Fib retracement of the July/October selloff. If the bulls manage to clear this ceiling, a rally potentially exceeding 1.2800 might unfold.

Conversely, if bullish impetus fades and sellers start to regain the upper hand, we may see a retrenchment towards 1.2590. GBP/USD could stabilize around this technical floor on a pullback before resuming its advance, but a break below the region could intensify bearish pressure, opening the door for a decline towards trendline support and the 200-day moving average slightly above 1.2460.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

image4.png

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU Eyes NFP After Powell
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU Eyes NFP After Powell
2023-12-02 16:00:31
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Prints Fresh Weekly with 200-Day MA in Sight
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Prints Fresh Weekly with 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-12-01 15:15:11
CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Susceptible to Canadian Jobs Report & Fed Chair Powell
CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Susceptible to Canadian Jobs Report & Fed Chair Powell
2023-12-01 08:19:14
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023