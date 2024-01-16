 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now
2024-01-16 14:00:11
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
2024-01-15 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
2024-01-16 16:07:07
FX Week Ahead: GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-15 09:14:52
More View More
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours

US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast: Reversal Possible; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its top peers on Tuesday, supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields, as markets tempered bets for a March interest rate cut, with odds of the event falling below 59% from 77% just one day ago.

The move was reinforced after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the FOMC does not need to ease its stance as quickly as in the past, a sign that policymakers intend to proceed with caution. Against this backdrop, the euro, British pound and Australian dollar fell sharply against the greenback, breaking important thresholds during the pullback.

FED MARCH MEETING PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: CME Group

In this article, we focus on the technical outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD, analyzing market sentiment and price action dynamics.

For a complete overview of the euro’s technical and fundamental outlook, make sure to download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD sank on Tuesday, breaching the lower boundary of a short-term rising channel at 1.0930 and moving towards the 200-day simple moving average positioned just above 1.0840, which represents the next crucial support to monitor. It is imperative for this area to be maintained; failure to do so may result in a retracement towards 1.0770.

On the contrary, if the downward pressure begins to ease and prices rebound in the upcoming trading sessions, technical resistance looms at 1.0930, followed by 1.1020. Should market strength persist, attention could shift towards 1.1075/1.1095, and subsequently, 1.1140.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about GBP/USD’s directional bias? Our sentiment guide contains valuable insights into market psychology as a trend indicator. Download it now.

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -20% -3%
Weekly 10% -15% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD also took a sharp turn to the downside on Tuesday, breaking through channel support and descending towards the 50-day simple moving average located around the 1.2600 level. Cable is likely to establish a base in this region before rebounding, but a breakdown could expose the 200-day simple moving average.

On the flip side, if buyers resurface and spark a bullish reversal, initial resistance lies at 1.2675, followed by 1.2780. Sellers must resolutely protect this technical ceiling; any failure to do so might trigger an upward movement towards the December peak situated above the 1.2800 handle.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

image3.png

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Want to know how to trade the Australian Dollar? Get the "How to Trade AUD/USD" guide for expert insights and strategies!

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD has slumped in recent weeks, with prices currently sitting above cluster support near 0.6570, where the 200-day SMA aligns with a long-term trendline and the 50% Fib retracement of the Oct-Dec rally. Maintaining this area is crucial; any inability to do so could trigger a descent towards 0.6525, followed by 0.6500. On further weakness, all eyes will be on 0.6460.

On the other hand, if buyers stage a comeback and propel the exchange rate higher, resistance appears at 0.6635 and 0.6685 thereafter. The bulls will have a hard time pushing prices above this barrier, but a successful breakout could pave the way for a rally toward 0.6825.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
2024-01-16 16:07:07
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
Euro (EUR) Picking Up a Small Bid in Quiet Trade, US Markets Closed
Euro (EUR) Picking Up a Small Bid in Quiet Trade, US Markets Closed
2024-01-15 14:30:24
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024