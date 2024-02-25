 Skip to Content
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
2024-02-23 09:21:34
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

  • This week's focal point on the U.S. economic calendar revolves around the eagerly awaited release of January's PCE data on Friday
  • A stronger-than-expected report could propel the U.S. dollar upwards, whereas subdued results may have a bearish impact on the American currency
  • This article carefully examines the short-term technical outlook for three key FX pairs: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD

Most Read: Japanese Yen Outlook - Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY

Wall Street will be on edge this week ahead of a high-impact event on the U.S. calendar on Friday: the release of core PCE data, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. This report is likely to amplify volatility and may alter sentiment, so traders should prepare for the possibility of wild price swings in order to better respond to sudden changes in market conditions.

January's core PCE is forecast to have increased by 0.4% compared to the previous month, resulting in a slight decline in the yearly reading from 2.9% to 2.7% - a minor yet encouraging directional adjustment. However, traders should not be caught off guard if official results surprise to the upside, mirroring the trends and patterns seen in the CPI and PPI surveys a couple of weeks ago.

UPCOMING US DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Sticky price pressures, coupled with robust job growth and reaccelerating wages, may prompt the FOMC to delay the start of its easing cycle until the second half of the year and to deliver fewer cuts than anticipated. This scenario could shift interest rate expectations towards a more hawkish direction compared to their present outlook.

Higher interest rates for longer may keep U.S. Treasury yields tilted upwards in the near term, establishing a fertile ground for the U.S. dollar to build upon its 2024 recovery. With the greenback displaying a constructive bias, the euro, pound and, to a lesser extent, the Japanese yen may encounter challenges transitioning into March.

Eager to gain clarity on the euro's future trajectory? Access our quarterly trading forecast for expert insights. Secure your free copy now!

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD rebounded this past week, but failed to decisively recapture its 200-day simple moving average at 1.0825. It's imperative to closely track this indicator in the coming days, as a push above it may trigger a rally towards 1.0890. On further strength, attention will turn to 1.0950.

Alternatively, if the pair gets rejected downwards from its current position and heads lower, technical support fist appears at 1.0725, followed by 1.0700. Beyond this threshold, additional weakness could prompt a retracement towards 1.0650.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Curious to uncover the connection between FX retail positioning and GBP/USD's price action dynamics? Check out our sentiment guide for key findings. Download now!

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD advanced during the week but failed to take out its 50-day simple moving average at 1.2680. Surpassing this technical obstacle could be a tough task for bulls, though a breakout might usher in a move towards trendline resistance at 1.2725. Above this barrier, all eyes will be on 1.2830.

In the scenario of sellers reasserting control and kickstarting a pullback, the first potential support area arises around the 1.2600 handle. Further losses past this juncture could pave the way for a decline towards trendline support and the 200-day simple moving average, located at 1.2570.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Wondering about the yen's prospects – will it continue to weaken or mount a bullish comeback? Discover all the details in our quarterly forecast. Don't miss out – request your complimentary guide today!

USD/JPY FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY made further progress to the upside this week, coming within striking distance from breaching resistance at 150.85. Traders need to monitor this technical barrier carefully, as a successful breakout could energize buying momentum, potentially fueling a rally towards last year’s highs near 152.00.

On the flip side, if sellers unexpectedly reclaim dominance and spark a bearish reversal, the first technical floor to watch lies at 149.70 and 148.90 subsequently. Sustained losses beyond these key support levels could trigger a retreat towards the 100-day simple moving average in the vicinity of 147.50.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

