US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
2023-11-15 12:35:07
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Ticks Up After US CPI, Holds Most OPEC-Inspired Gains
2023-11-14 15:30:08
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain On More Signs Global Inflation Rolling Over
2023-11-15 15:30:29
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-15 18:10:00
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
2023-11-15 07:29:18
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-15 18:10:00
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises
2023-11-14 18:30:15
More View More
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD OUTLOOK

  • The broader U.S. dollar regains ground after Tuesday’s selloff
  • Despite today’s moves, the path of least resistance may be lower for the greenback, especially against some of its top peers
  • This article delves into crucial technical levels to monitor for USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, inched higher on Wednesday, up about 0.25% to 104.35 following Tuesday’s selloff instigated by softer-than-forecast U.S. CPI numbers. Nonetheless, the greenback’s advance, likely fueled by a modest rebound in U.S. yields, was limited and unimpressive, with markets continuing to position for a Fed pivot in the not-so-distant future.

U.S. producer price figures released in the morning seem to have reinforced the prevailing view that the FOMC is done raising borrowing costs and that its next move will be rate cuts. By way of context, the October PPI declined by 0.5% m-o-m, significantly below the anticipated 0.1% increase, a sign that price pressures are cooling rapidly in the country.

US ECONOMIC DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Moving forward, there is scope for the U.S. dollar to extend lower, but to be confident in this assessment, incoming information will need to confirm that economic activity is downshifting, and that inflation is on a sustained downward path and heading towards the central bank’s 2.0% target. For this reason, traders should pay close attention to upcoming economic releases.

Turning the focus to the calendar, key events to watch in the coming days will be U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and building permits. Weak reports will spell trouble for the U.S. dollar by putting downward pressure on yields. Positive data, on the other hand, should be supportive of the greenback, as it would push expectations for monetary policy easing further back into 2024.

Will the U.S. dollar extend reverse higher or extend its downward correction? Get all the answers in our Q4 forecast. Download the guide now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

UPCOMING US ECONOMIC REPORTS

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

For the latest views on where the Japanese yen may be headed, download its Q4 fundamental and technical forecast. The trading guide is free!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY recovered ground after a pullback on Tuesday, recapturing a key technical barrier at 150.90 and approaching its 2022/2023 peak, just shy of the psychological 152.00 level. With prices on an upward trajectory and flirting with a critical threshold, it is important to remain vigilant as Tokyo may step in unexpectedly to prevent further yen weakness and suppress speculative trading behavior.

In the scenario of Japanese authorities intervening in the FX market, there's a possibility of USD/JPY slipping below 150.90 and descending towards 149.00. Subsequent losses could shift the focus to 147.25. Conversely, if Tokyo abstains from intervention and allows USD/JPY to break above 152.00, a potential move towards the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel at 153.50 is conceivable.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

For a comprehensive assessment of the British pound’s medium-term prospects, request a complimentary copy of the Q4 outlook!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD pulled back on Wednesday, unable to sustain its previous session’s upside breakout, with the exchange rate slipping below the 200-day simple moving average. If losses accelerate in the coming days, primary support appears at 1.2320. Maintaining this floor is imperative to bolster confidence in the bullish stance; any failure to do so could prompt a retreat towards the 1.2200 handle.

In the event that the bulls regain command of the market and spark a reversal, initial resistance is identified between 1.2450 and 1.2460. A successful breach of this barrier might lure new buyers in, creating conditions for an upswing toward the 100-day simple moving average. On continued strength, the focus shifts to 1.2590, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October slump.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can shape the short-term trajectory of AUD/USD? Our sentiment guide explains the role of crowd mentality in FX market dynamics. Get the guide now!

AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 29% -2%
Weekly -29% 35% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD extended its recent advance on Wednesday, breaching technical resistance around the 0.6500 mark. With bullish impetus on its side and sentiment on the mend, the pair is likely to consolidate to the upside in the coming days, setting the stage for a possible move towards the 0.6600 handle, which roughly aligns with the 200-day simple moving average. Further up, attention shifts to 0.6680.

Conversely, in the scenario of sellers mounting a comeback and initiating a bearish reversal, initial support appears at 0.6500, with the next area of interest at 0.6460. It is of utmost importance for the bulls to robustly defend the latter threshold; any failure to do so may rekindle downward pressure, potentially leading to a drop toward 0.6395. Should weakness persist, a decline towards 0.6350 is plausible.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Breaking News: Retail Sales Beat Pessimistic Estimate, USD Bid
US Breaking News: Retail Sales Beat Pessimistic Estimate, USD Bid
2023-11-15 14:05:02
Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
2023-11-15 12:35:07
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs
2023-11-15 09:17:17
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
2023-11-15 07:29:18
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023