 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
2024-01-19 16:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets to Watch Next Week as Central Banks Have Their Say
2024-01-19 14:59:52
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Gold – Forecast and Key Technical Levels Ahead
2024-01-18 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
2024-01-19 09:09:50
Sterling Attempts to Build on Yesterday’s Advance as Data Schedule Cools
2024-01-18 09:01:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest
2024-01-19 13:23:37
More View More
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

  • The U.S. dollar has rebounded recently, boosted by a hawkish repricing of the Fed’s path relative to what was expected earlier in the year
  • The prospect of the FOMC starting to cut borrowing costs at its March meeting have also diminished, reinforcing the greenback’s recovery
  • This week, all eyes will be on the U.S. PCE report
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, has staged a remarkable turnaround recently, supported by the significant rebound in U.S. Treasury yields on the back of a hawkish repricing of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

To provide context, as recently as last Friday Wall Street was forecasting nearly 160 basis points of interest rate cuts for the year, but these dovish expectations have since been scaled back, with markets now discounting only 124 basis points of easing for the highlighted period.

2024 FED FUNDS FUTURES CONTRACTS (IMPLIED YIELDS)

A graph of different colored lines Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

The prospect of the FOMC starting to lower borrowing costs at its March meeting has also diminished, falling from roughly 77% one week ago (January) to 46% today. This situation has undoubtedly contributed to the greenback's positive performance against its top peers.

For a complete overview of the U.S. dollar’s technical and fundamental outlook, request your complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Source: CME Group

With U.S. economic activity growing above trend, the labor market extremely tight and progress on disinflation stalled, it would not be surprising to see traders further reduce bets on how much policymakers will cut rates in 2024, especially if incoming data doesn’t cooperate.

We’ll have more clarity on the economy and consumer prices in the coming days when the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis unveils last month's personal income and outlays numbers. That said, traders should pay attention to two things in the report: consumer spending growth and core PCE.

The screen capture below, sourced from DailyFX's economic calendar, presents the consensus estimates for the upcoming release.

UPCOMING US DATA

image3.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Any results above consensus estimates could indicate that the U.S. economy continues to run hot and that it would be premature to ease the policy stance. This scenario could drive Treasury yields higher, reinforcing the U.S. dollar’s bullish reversal. Conversely, subdued numbers could validate easing expectations, putting the greenback back on a depreciating path.

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about EUR/USD’s near-term trajectory? Our sentiment guide has valuable insights about this topic. Download it now!

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -3% -6%
Weekly 12% 6% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD retreated earlier in the week but managed to hold above its 200-day simple moving average at 1.0840. To bolster sentiment toward the euro, it is crucial for this support zone to remain intact; failure to do so could result in a pullback towards 1.0770, followed by 1.0700.

On the flip side, if buying momentum returns and triggers a market turnaround, primary resistance is located in the 1.0910-1.0930 band. Sellers are expected to vigorously defend this technical ceiling; however, a successful breakout could expose the 1.1020 area.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the Japanese yen’s medium-term prospects, make sure to request the Q1 trading forecast!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY rallied earlier in the week, but its upward momentum diminished as the weekend approached when prices failed to clear resistance near 149.00, which resulted in a modest retracement from those levels. That said, if losses intensify in the upcoming days, support appears at 147.40, followed by 146.00.

On the flip side, if bulls regain market control and propel the pair above 149.00, there’s potential for a rally towards the psychological 150.00 mark. If historical patterns serve as a guide, USD/JPY could be rejected from this area on a retest; however, a breakout could set the stage for a move toward 150.90.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Want to know more about the correlation between retail positioning and USD/CAD’s trajectory? Download our sentiment guide to learn more about market psychology.

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -22% -12%
Weekly -6% 13% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD showed strong performance early in the week but took a sharp turn to the downside, losing its 200-day simple moving average heading into the weekend. This pullback followed an unsuccessful attempt to overtake trendline resistance and a key Fibonacci level near 1.3540.

If the bearish reversal gains momentum in the trading sessions ahead, initial support is expected at 1.3385, followed by 1.3355. On the other hand, if bulls stage a comeback and drive the pair higher, resistance is seen at 1.3480. With further strength, attention will be on 1.3510.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

Curious about what lies ahead for the Australian dollar? Find comprehensive answers in our quarterly trading forecast. Claim your free copy now!

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD lost ground from late December through early this week, but has bounced off technical support at 0.6525, allowing prices to push past a key ceiling ranging from 0.6570 to 0.6580. Should the recovery gather strength in the coming sessions, initial resistance lies at 0.6650, followed by 0.6700.

Conversely, if sellers reappear and drive the pair below 0.6580/0.6570, the next area likely to offer technical support appears at 0.6525, which corresponds to the 100-day simple moving average. On further weakness, the focus will be on 0.6500, the 61.8% Fib retracement of the October/December rally.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
2024-01-19 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest
2024-01-19 13:23:37
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
2024-01-19 09:09:50
US Dollar Stands Tall, Technical Setups on USD/CAD and AUD/USD
US Dollar Stands Tall, Technical Setups on USD/CAD and AUD/USD
2024-01-18 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 19, 2024