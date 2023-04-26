USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
Gold Price Pauses as US Dollar Stalls on Sinking Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
2023-04-26 15:45:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
More View More
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support

USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD/CAD AND USD/JPY FORECAST:

  • USD/CAD wavers after reaching a key technical resistance region, with bulls and bears fighting for control of the market
  • USD/JPY heads lower and challenges trendline support as sellers eye a possible breakdown
  • This article looks at key technical levels to keep an eye on in the coming days

Most Read: Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD was largely flat on Wednesday despite broad U.S. dollar weakness in the FX space, oscillating between small gains and losses near the 1.3633 level, a key resistance region. The lack of direction may be due to market indecision following the pair's strong rally in recent days, which saw the exchange rate appreciate by almost 2.6% in less than 10 trading sessions, so a pause makes sense from a technical standpoint.

In any case, with sentiment on fragile footing on the back of growing recession fears, high-beta currencies could underperform in the near term, creating a negative environment for the Canadian dollar, especially if market turbulence intensifies. In this context, USD/CAD remains well-placed to extend its advance heading into next month.

To have more conviction in the bullish scenario, the pair must clear confluence resistance at 1.3645 soon, a key technical barrier where short-term trendline resistance aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March/April pullback. If this ceiling is breached, buyers could become emboldened to launch an attack on 1.3700, followed by the 2023 highs.

Conversely, if USD/CAD gets rejected from current levels and bears regain control of price action, the first support to consider appears at 1.3580, which corresponds to the 50-day simple moving average. If this floor is taken out, the next downside target to keep an eye on rests near the psychological 1.3500 handle.

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 16% 5%
Weekly -35% 41% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

While the U.S. dollar tends to appreciate against high-beta currencies during risk-off episodes, this dynamic does not frequently occur against the Japanese yen, which is also considered a safe-haven asset. For this reason, USD/JPY tends to be more sensitive to interest rate differentials between the US and Japan.

Turning our attention to technical analysis, USD/JPY has started to pull back in recent days after failing to break above resistance at 134.80, a sign that the bulls may be bailing amid the exhaustion of upside momentum.

With the pair moving towards trendline support at 133.00, sellers may be in a better position to regain the upper hand if they manage to push prices below that floor. Should this scenario play out, USD/JPY could head sharply lower, potentially challenging the 131.00 level in short order.

Conversely, if USD/JPY resumes its rebound and charges higher, it could encounter resistance at 134.80, but if a breakout materializes this time, buying momentum could accelerate, paving the way for a rally towards 136.60, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022/January 2023 selloff.

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -4% -5%
Weekly -6% -8% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
Australian Dollar Off Lows After CPI; What’s Next for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Off Lows After CPI; What’s Next for AUD/USD?
2023-04-26 02:05:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
USD/CAD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023