 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Falls, Keep a Close Eye on Bearish Engulfing Follow-Through
2023-04-19 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk

USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

CANADIAN DOLLAR, NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Canadian dollar weakens, pressured by lower oil prices and the broader U.S. dollar rebound
  • USD/CAD breaks above its 200-day simple moving average, a positive sign for bulls
  • Nasdaq 100 slides, with prices rejected at resistance and forging a double top

Most Read: Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% 20% -4%
Weekly 2% 21% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD ANALYSIS

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, regained lost ground on Wednesday after moderate losses in the previous session, boosted by rising U.S. Treasury rates, especially those at the front end of the curve, which pushed the 2-year yield briefly to 4.28%, its highest level since March 15.

The outperformance of the greenback weighed on some developed market currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, with USD/CAD up 0.32% at 1.3435, although there were other catalysts contributing to today's price action.

For instance, the loonie was also hurt by the sharp drop in oil prices. WTI for June delivery sank as much as 2% to 79.40 in late morning trade, undermined by the demand worries. Crude is one of Canada’s top exports, so the domestic currency tends to weaken when energy prices retreat.

Looking at USD/CAD’s technical profile, the pair has recovered moderately after bouncing off trendline support late last week near the psychological 1.3300 level; in fact, the price has recaptured its 200-day moving average, a welcomed sign for bulls.

If gains accelerate in the near term, initial resistance stretches from 1.3475 to 1.3515, followed by 1.3560, near the 50-day simple moving average. On the flip side, if sellers return and trigger a bearish reversal, support appears at 1.3400, and 1.3290 thereafter.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 fell on Wednesday, down about 0.6% to 13,010 at the time of writing, dragged lower by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which are widely seen as a headwind for the technology space. In addition, the sharp drop in Netflix shares following disappointing quarterly results also crimped the benchmark’s performance.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the index entered a bull market earlier this month after rallying more than 20% from its 2023 lows. While this development is in itself bullish, caution is warranted as prices have been forging a double-top pattern in recent weeks, a sign of exhaustion of upside momentum.

If the double top is validated, the Nasdaq 100 could head sharply lower in short order, with a retest of the late March low near 12,500 potentially coming into play. In terms of technical signals, the bearish configuration would be confirmed with a break below support at 12,835.

On the other hand, if prices resume their ascent, initial resistance appears at 13,200. A breakout to the upside would nullify the double top formation, setting the stage for a rally towards 13,610, which corresponds to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement of the November 2021/October 2022 sell-off.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

image2.png

Nasdaq 100 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
USD/CAD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023