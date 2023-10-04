USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for Pullback

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD Surges
2023-10-03 10:30:04
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls Further on Soaring Real Yields
2023-10-04 08:03:51
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD 2-Week Performance Set for Worst Since Early July?
2023-10-03 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-10-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week Low
2023-10-04 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?
2023-10-03 16:30:00
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for Pullback

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for Pullback

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Flying US dollar hampering CAD upside of recent.
  • US economic data crucial for next steps.
  • Bearish divergence, mean reversion and long wicks in favor of CAD bulls.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar has been at the mercy of US specific factors, with particular emphasis on soaring US Treasury yields that have bolstered the greenback against all major currencies. Even the resilience of crude oil prices due to production limits has been overpowered by a rampant USD, leaving the loonie vulnerable. From a bearish perspective, crude oil dynamics will remain tight (supply) throughout 2023 so any weakness in US data could see the CAD garner support.

The upcoming week is comparatively mild from an economic calendar standpoint (see below) but will be hard hitting with a few key releases including today’s ISM services PMI (important as the US is largely a services driven economy), Canadian & US (NFP) jobs reports and US PPI. Of recent, the US labor market has not shown any sign of weakness and if this trend is to continue, we may see further weakness in the CAD and vice versa.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.pngimage2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Moving Averages

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Technically, daily USD/CAD price action is exhibiting multiple technical analysis proposals with the first and most important being a retest of the longer-term trendline resistance (black) coinciding with the 1.3700 psychological level. This resistance zone has held from October 2022 and a confirmation breakout will be ominous for the CAD; however, the long upper wicks being presented could suggest yet another defense of this zone by USD/CAD bears. Another positive for subsequent downside is the presence of bearish/negative divergence where prices move in the opposing direction to the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Post the golden cross (blue), the upside rally has moved away from the mean (moving averages) and could now revert back toward the mean. In summary, upcoming fundamentals as well as central bank speak (centered around the Fed) will be the catalyst for the next leg in USD/CAD.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3575
  • Flag resistance

Key support levels:

  • 1.3500
  • 200-day MA
  • 50-day MA
  • 1.3373
  • 1.3300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on USD/CAD, with 71% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect USD/CAD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bearish Copper Outlook on Diverging US-China Data
Bearish Copper Outlook on Diverging US-China Data
2023-09-06 16:03:03
Short WTI Following Wedge Breakout
Short WTI Following Wedge Breakout
2023-08-16 15:15:44
Bullish USD/CNH: High-Flying US Yields, Worsening Chinese Data
Bullish USD/CNH: High-Flying US Yields, Worsening Chinese Data
2023-08-15 16:22:06
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Stalk Falling Wedge
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Stalk Falling Wedge
2023-08-08 10:24:31
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023