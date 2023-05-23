USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie on Offer Despite Stronger Crude Oil Prices

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Euro Latest: US Dollar Strength Weighs on EUR/USD, Euro Area PMIs Near
2023-05-22 11:34:36
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Creates a Range After Failing to Gain. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
2023-05-23 14:17:05
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
2023-05-23 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-22 14:05:32
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie on Offer Despite Stronger Crude Oil Prices

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie on Offer Despite Stronger Crude Oil Prices

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Crude oil markets resisting dollar upside.
  • US debt ceiling debate continues.
  • Key are of confluence in question.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar is trading in line with the markets response to US debt ceiling negotiations which has seen an uptick in USD support. Crude oil has also rallied and somewhat capped upside for USD/CAD bulls ahead of the US trading session. Following an announcement from OPEC+ addressing short sellers ahead of the June 4th meeting, has driven prices higher. Iraq’s oil minister stated that they are committed to OPEC+ cuts giving more sustenance to the crude oil move.

Upcoming US PMI data may provide some short-term volatility for the pair but if estimates are anything to go by, CAD my regain some ground on the greenback.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/CAD price action is now testing the upside of the medium-term symmetrical triangle (black) coinciding with the 50-day MA (yellow). The recent break above the 1.3500 psychological handle has not managed to spur bullish optimism towards triangle resistance just yet. The current daily candle is forming a long upper wick and if we see a daily close in this fashion, we may see some downside to come from a technical point of view.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3600
  • Triangle resistance
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • 1.3500
  • 200-day MA (blue)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on USD/CAD , with 52% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
2023-05-23 14:17:05
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
USD Price Forecast: Debt Ceiling Optimism Supportive of Dollar Index (DXY)
USD Price Forecast: Debt Ceiling Optimism Supportive of Dollar Index (DXY)
2023-05-23 07:55:18
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 23, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Last updated: May 23, 2023