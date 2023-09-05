USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Brittle Ahead of Tomorrow’s BoC Rate Decision

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2023-09-05 09:30:10
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen’s Slide Pauses but for How Long? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-09-04 03:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Brittle Ahead of Tomorrow’s BoC Rate Decision

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Brittle Ahead of Tomorrow’s BoC Rate Decision

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Chinese PMI’s weighs negatively on loonie.
  • BoC rate decision & US ISM services in focus tomorrow.
  • Bearish divergence apparent on daily chart gives CAD bulls hope.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar has been weakening against the USD on Tuesday throughout the European trading session after markets digest concerns around the Chinese economy. Chinese Caixin PMI’s disappointed and with China being Canada’s second largest trade partner, the loonie has since deteriorated. Crude oil prices have added to CAD woes as the Dollar Index (DXY) finds some bids in a risk averse environment.

Today holds no high impact events as USD/CAD prepares for tomorrow’s Bank of Canada’s (BoC) rate decision as well as US ISM services PMI (see economic calendar below). Leading up to the rate announcement, Canada’s inflation has been moderating (both core and headline) as shown in the graphic below which has led money markets to believe that current monetary policy is restrictive enough to quell inflationary pressures.

CANADA CPI VS INTEREST RATES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Market expectations (refer to table below) anticipate the BoC keeping rates in hold with the first round of cuts estimated around the end of 2024.

BANK OF CANADA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/CAD price action shows a clean bounce off the 1.3668 swing high today. The recent higher highs are in contrast to the lower highs reflected on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which is representative of bearish/negative divergence. This phenomenon generally suggests impending downside to come but can be ambiguous as to timing. Tomorrow’s key data releases could support this move should the BoC present slightly hawkish while ISM services follow estimated values.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3700
  • 1.3668

Key support levels:

  • 1.3600
  • 1.3500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on USD/CAD , with 76% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect USD/CAD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
Australian Dollar Languishes Near Lows After RBA Pauses Again. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Languishes Near Lows After RBA Pauses Again. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-09-05 05:00:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
USD/CAD
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023