USD/CAD Price Forecast: Cyclical Canadian Dollar Pauses at Key Technical Level

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • OPEC+ supply disturbance sees USD bid on higher inflation expectations.
  • PMI’s dominate the economic calendar for both Canada and the US.
  • High breakout potential this week for USD/CAD.
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar is marginally weaker against the USD this Monday morning but comparatively stronger than most of its G10 counterparts on the back of a surprise production cut announcement by OPEC+. The systemic impact on global economies particularly those who have been struggling to quell inflation are likely to be the hardest hit. From a CAD point of view, the oil linked currency has benefitted somewhat from the sharp rise in crude oil prices but has been limited by the higher probability of a Fed interest rate hike as inflation concerns grow.

Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Later today, the economic calendar begins with the Canadian S&P Manufacturing PMI report that have been gradually increasing and if sustained may provide a further cyclical boost after last week’s positive GDP data. The contrary is true for US Manufacturing PMI data as the US economy has yet to move out of contractionary territory (< 50) – it is important to note that financial markets place more emphasis on the ISM report as opposed to the S&P report for the US.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD WEEKLY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

After its best trading week for CAD against the greenback since October 2022, price action on the weekly USD/CAD chart above shows bears piercing the long-term trendline support zone (black) for the 3rd time this year. The level coincides with the 1.3500 psychological handle and a confirmation weekly close could open up the loonie to further downside in the weeks to come.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3700
  • 1.3600

Key support levels:

  • 1.3500/Trendline support
  • 1.3300
  • 50-day SMA (yellow)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on USD/CAD , with 62% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

