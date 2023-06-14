USD/CAD Bears Drool Over Trendline Break

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

Central bank divergence favoring loonie.

FOMC in focus.

Death cross effects just beginning or more to come?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar has been benefiting from the divergence between the Bank of Canada (BoC) and Federal Reserve’s outlook on monetary policy – the BoC ‘hawkishly’ surprising last week while the Fed is likely to pause or ‘skip’ later this evening. Slightly higher crude oil prices have supplemented CAD strength against the USD today and should the Fed’s guidance be less aggressive than anticipated, the loonie may well rally further.

Recommended by Warren Venketas Get Your Free USD Forecast Get My Guide

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/CAD price action is trading at a key area of confluence, around the long-term trendline support (black) and the 1.3300 psychological level respectively. While the trendline support was breached yesterday, bears failed to close below the 1.3300 handle which could be the catalyst that fuels a push lower. The recent downside move has been subsequent to the death cross (red) formation and although the pair is nearing oversold territory as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), there is still room for further downside to come.

From a bullish perspective, a hawkish Fed announcement could invalidate the downside forecast and keep prices above trendline support exposing the 1.3407 swing low.

Key resistance levels:

1.3407

Trendline support (black)

Key support levels:

1.3300

1.3263

1.3226

1.3200

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on USD/CAD , with 71% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas