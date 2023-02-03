US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Prints Hammer Candle Following Blockbuster NFP Report

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit
2023-02-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
More View More
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Prints Hammer Candle Following Blockbuster NFP Report

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Prints Hammer Candle Following Blockbuster NFP Report

Zain Vawda, Analyst

DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) and USD/CAD TALKING POINTS:

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL FORECAST: BULLISH

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK

The US Dollar has had an interesting week with the FOMC meeting and host of key data events potentially setting the tone for the rest of the quarter. The FOMC meeting saw a 25bps hike which was followed by dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell whose use of the word ‘disinflation’ sent the dollar tumbling and risk assets higher.

Friday however brought the NFP report, unemployment rate and of course the average hourly wage growth. The NFP report smashed estimates with a print of 517000 new jobs added, the highest since August 2022. The unemployment rate also came in better than expected falling to 3.4%, a low last seen in 1969. The only silver lining being that average hourly wage growth remained at 0.3% MoM, however with the tightness persisting in the labor market wage growth could soon face renewed pressure. Fed Chair Powell in his press conference mentioned that the resilience of the labor market is encouraging but cautioned that some weakening would be necessary for the Fed to achieve their inflation target of 2%. Friday’s data has seen the probability of a further 25bps hike in March rise to 97% up from 82% before the release of the NFP report with the dollar index finding some much-needed support.

Graphical user interface, table Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

From a technical perspective, the weekly chart for the dollar index (DXY) is on course to print a hammer weekly candle close which hints at further upside in the week ahead. The previous two weeks closed as a doji candlestick which did provide a sign that a reversal may be incoming, however following the FOMC meeting the dollar index broke below the 101.00 level and appeared vulnerable. A push higher on the weekly faces’ resistance around the 103.50 with a break bringing the 100-day MA at 105.00 into play.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The daily timeframe finally saw a breakout of the 13-day trading range before closing back inside the range on Thursday. False breakout? Looks like it is following Friday’s NFP, which resulted in a test of the top of the range around 103 and looking likely to close above 50-day MA. Should we get a daily candle close above the 50-day MA the 100-day MA line up with the resistance level mentioned above, around the 103.50 level.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Given the data on Friday as well as the price action a break back below the range seems unlikely. However, should we get a candle close back below the range we could be in for a push below the 100.00 mark which we haven’t seen since April 2022.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

USD/CAD has found support at the November 2022 swing low just above the 200-day MA. A daily candle close outside the falling wedge pattern and the horizontal resistance at 1.3390 should lead to further upside in the week ahead. Resistance may be provided by the 50-day MA which lines up with horizontal resistance around the psychological 1.3500 level with the 100-day MA resting slightly higher.

Given the recent announcement by the Bank of Canada (BoC) of their intention to pause interest rate hikes the fundamentals seem to support further upside for the pair.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For The Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For The Week Ahead
2023-02-03 16:07:21
Gold Price Forecast: Easing Financial Conditions Leave the Fed in a Tricky Spot
Gold Price Forecast: Easing Financial Conditions Leave the Fed in a Tricky Spot
2023-01-29 12:00:00
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Remains Conflicted Around 130.000
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Remains Conflicted Around 130.000
2023-01-29 08:00:00
Weekly Euro Forecast: ECB Hike Priced in and Has Core Inflation Peaked?
Weekly Euro Forecast: ECB Hike Priced in and Has Core Inflation Peaked?
2023-01-29 03:00:36
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023