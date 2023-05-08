 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bulls Fight Exhaustion Below the 1.1100 Level
2023-05-08 11:51:07
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
2023-05-08 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-08 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
News
British Pound Buoyant Ahead of BOE: How Much More Upside in GBP/USD?
2023-05-08 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-05-08 13:34:33
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
US Dollar Slips Ahead of US CPI Data, Nasdaq 100 Stalls at Resistance as Bulls Bail

US Dollar Slips Ahead of US CPI Data, Nasdaq 100 Stalls at Resistance as Bulls Bail

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR AND NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, loses ground on Monday, despite the rally in U.S. yields
  • Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 posts moderate losses after failing to clear technical resistance AT 13,370
  • The U.S. debt ceiling drama and the April inflation report will take the spotlight this week
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Price Forecast - Euro Bulls Fight Exhaustion Below the 1.1100 Level

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY, index was a tad weaker on Monday despite the advance in U.S. Treasury yields seen across the curve following better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data last Friday and higher oil prices over the past two trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 was also subdued, sliding about 0.3% to 13,280, pressured by the rally in bond rates, with upward momentum fading and bulls failing to push the tech index above technical resistance at 13,370 ahead of a loaded economic docket.

Two key events are likely to grab the spotlight this week: 1) a White House meeting between the President and several lawmakers to discuss the U.S. borrowing cap and 2) the April U.S. inflation report.

Focusing on the first item, President Biden will host House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and senior Senate figures representing both ends of the political spectrum on Tuesday to address the impasse over raising the debt ceiling.

With the Treasury Department expected to run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, President Biden needs to negotiate a deal soon to prevent the U.S. from heading toward default, a situation that could prove catastrophic for the global economy and financial system.

Turning our attention to the second item, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release consumer price index data from the previous month on Wednesday morning. In terms of expectations, headline CPI is seen rising 0.4% m-o-m, keeping the annual rate steady at 5.0%.

For the Fed's monetary policy outlook to stay dovish, as priced in by Fed futures, inflation must remain on a downward path. Should CPI numbers surprise to the upside, rate cut expectations for the second half of 2023 could fade, boosting yields and the U.S. dollar. This would be bearish for the Nasdaq 100.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

After the recent pullback, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, is steadily approaching technical support at 100.75, near the 2023 lows. If the bears manage to drive the greenback index below this floor, we could see a move toward 99.50 in short order.

On the flip side, if prices get repelled from current levels and turn higher, initial resistance appears at 102.30. A successful climb above this barrier could embolden buyers to launch an attack on the 50-day moving average, followed by 103.50.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing screenshot, line, diagram, text Description automatically generated

DXY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 6% 7%
Weekly 7% -6% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

The Nasdaq 100 rallied aggressively last Friday, but fell short of clearing technical resistance at 13,370, near the 2023 peak. Failure to follow through on the topside appears to be attracting sellers on Monday, with the tech index retreating from its recent highs – a sign bullish impetus may be waning.

If the pullback accelerates in the coming days, the first key support to keep an eye on rests at 13,000-12,950. If bulls fail to defend this floor, we could see a drop toward 12,635 soon. Conversely, if the index resumes its ascent and breaches 13,370, prices could be on their way to test 13,735 imminently.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing screenshot, text, diagram, plot Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

