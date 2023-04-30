US Dollar’s Direction Hinges on Fed’s Policy Outlook, US Labor Market Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
EU Breaking News: German Economy Stagnates, EU GDP Grows Marginally
2023-04-28 09:48:18
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-04-28 04:15:00
More View More
US Dollar’s Direction Hinges on Fed’s Policy Outlook, US Labor Market Data

US Dollar’s Direction Hinges on Fed’s Policy Outlook, US Labor Market Data

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • U.S. dollar finishes the week marginally weaker, dragged down by risk-on sentiment
  • Corporate earnings from mega-cap tech spark a rally on Wall Street
  • Next week, attention will turn to the Fed’s monetary policy decision and the nonfarm payrolls report from April
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, retreated modestly this past week, slipping about 0.10% to 101.68, dented by positive sentiment, as equity markets rebounded, with tech stocks commanding strength and leading the charge higher on Wall Street following solid earnings from heavy hitters such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Next week will bring high-impact events that could reinforce the U.S. dollar's bearish bias, so it is important to closely track the U.S. economic calendar to make more informed trading decisions. That said, there are two things worth keeping an eye on: Wednesday's Fed monetary policy decision and Friday's nonfarm payrolls survey.

Focusing first on the U.S. central bank, policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.00%-5.25% as part of their ongoing efforts to return inflation to the 2.0% target. Considering that this decision is already discounted, the market's attention will fall primarily on guidance for the forecast horizon.

Last month, the FOMC hinted that its tightening campaign was coming to an end after turmoil in the U.S. banking sector increased risks to the economy and raised the likelihood of recession, so traders should watch for comments on the outlook.

KEY UPCOMING ECONOMIC EVENTS

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

If the Fed officially hits the pause button, the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken, as traders attempt to front-run the next moves, which in this case would be rate cuts. With other key central banks, such as the ECB, still seen hiking borrowing costs a few more times this year, monetary policy divergence is expected to play against the greenback.

On Friday, the U.S. employment report will be the main focal point for Wall Street. Data from March, which showed the economy added 236,000 workers, probably overstated strength by not capturing the full impact of the U.S. banking sector crisis, but the April report should correct for this imprecision by better reflecting those developments.

For the aforementioned reason, NFP’s results could disappoint, missing estimates of a gain of 178,000 jobs. In terms of possible scenarios, soft numbers will be bearish for the U.S. dollar by triggering a dovish repricing of the Fed’s policy outlook.

On the other hand, a horrendous report could be positive for the U.S. dollar, at least in the short term insofar as it would scream “recession”, sparking risk aversion. Generally, the U.S. dollar tends to benefit during periods of market turbulence by virtue of its safe-haven qualities.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The U.S. dollar has lacked directional conviction in recent weeks, bouncing off between support at ~100.80 and resistance at ~102.20, as bulls and bears continue to fight for control of the market. So long as this interval holds, price consolidation will persist.

However, if the DXY index manages to breach the current trading range it has been stuck in for two approximately weeks, volatility could pick up, with a bullish breakout (102.20) setting the stage for a rally toward trendline resistance at 102.80 and a bearish breakdown (100.80) exposing the 99.40 area.

US DOLLAR (DXY) INDEX CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

US Dollar (DXY) Index Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Will Dance to Different Music
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Will Dance to Different Music
2023-04-29 19:00:01
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
US Core and Headline Inflation Diverge, Employment Costs Rise, US Dollar Nudges Higher.
US Core and Headline Inflation Diverge, Employment Costs Rise, US Dollar Nudges Higher.
2023-04-28 12:58:22
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR