US Dollar Price Forecast: Investors Retreat to USD Sanctuary

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-02 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-08-01 10:31:53
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
2023-08-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest; GBP/USD Stalls, GBP/NZD Prints a 3-Year+ High
2023-08-02 14:00:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: BoJ Minutes, US Credit Downgrade Cools Yen Selloff
2023-08-02 12:15:33
More View More
US Dollar Price Forecast: Investors Retreat to USD Sanctuary

US Dollar Price Forecast: Investors Retreat to USD Sanctuary

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Souring risk sentiment drives dollar rally.
  • US jobless claims and ISM services PMI under the spotlight today.
  • Trendline resistance under threat by DXY bulls.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Dollar Index (DXY) has maintained its elevated levels today after the Fitch ratings agency downgrade as the safe-haven aspect of the greenback comes into play - investors have been moving out of riskier asset classes including equities and seeking low risk options that include the USD from an FX point of view. Yesterday’s ADP employment change beat added to the bullish bias short-term as markets prepare for the upcoming Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report on Friday.

Today’s focus (see economic calendar below) will be on initial jobless claims and US ISM services PMI’s, both of which are expected to show a moderation in the US economy. Unless actual figures on jobless claims exceed estimates and services significantly miss, the USD is likely to remain buoyant at current levels. As mentioned above, the NFP report will dominate the weeks economic data considering ADP numbers have not been a reliable gauge for the NFP print of recent, markets are adopting a cautious approach until NFP’s are released.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily DXY price action has pushed above the 102.50 psychological handle coinciding with the 50-day moving average (yellow). Bulls will now eye the medium-term trendline resistance (black) that has not been breached since early November 2022. A move towards this resistance zone could see the Relative Strength Index (RSI) move into overbought territory; suggestive of upside fatigue.

Resistance levels:

Support levels:

  • 102.50/50-day moving average
  • 101.92
  • 101.00

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Hurt by Dampened Risk Appetite; AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/SGD Price Setups
Australian Dollar Hurt by Dampened Risk Appetite; AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/SGD Price Setups
2023-08-03 06:30:00
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
2023-08-02 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest; GBP/USD Stalls, GBP/NZD Prints a 3-Year+ High
British Pound (GBP) Latest; GBP/USD Stalls, GBP/NZD Prints a 3-Year+ High
2023-08-02 14:00:01
Japanese Yen Analysis: BoJ Minutes, US Credit Downgrade Cools Yen Selloff
Japanese Yen Analysis: BoJ Minutes, US Credit Downgrade Cools Yen Selloff
2023-08-02 12:15:33
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023