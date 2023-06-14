US Dollar Falls Despite Hawkish Fed amid Skepticism of Higher Peak Rate Plans

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Euro Gains as the US Dollar Frets ahead of the Fed after Benign CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-06-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up After Plunge, Demand Worries Dominate
2023-06-13 11:30:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
2023-06-14 18:15:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – It’s All About The Federal Reserve
2023-06-14 13:59:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
More View More
US Dollar Falls Despite Hawkish Fed amid Skepticism of Higher Peak Rate Plans

US Dollar Falls Despite Hawkish Fed amid Skepticism of Higher Peak Rate Plans

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK:

  • U.S. dollar ended the day lower despite the Fed’s hawkish monetary policy outlook
  • The FOMC held rates steady at the end of its June meeting, but signaled the tightening cycle is not over
  • The U.S. dollar’s bearish reaction suggests markets are skeptical of the Fed’s plans to resume hiking later this year
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, weakened on Wednesday despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. While the greenback initially advanced following today’s monetary policy announcement, it was unable to hold gains for long, a sign of a lack of confidence in the central bank's outlook.

For context, the FOMC held borrowing costs steady in a range of 5.00% to 5.25% at the end of its June meeting, but indicated that more work is needed to defeat inflation, with policymakers projecting a terminal rate of 5.6% for 2023, up from 5.1% previously. This would represent two additional 25 bp hikes over the next six months. By corollary, this means the “pause” would be short-lived.

The dollar's counterintuitive reaction suggests that markets are not convinced that the Fed will follow through with its plans to resume tightening later this year. If traders believed in the steeper normalization path and the message of “higher for longer”, implied yields on 2023 Fed fund futures would have repriced higher and stayed at those levels. The chart below shows that did not happen.

2023 FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLIED YIELDS

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

For interest rate expectations to shift in a more hawkish direction, the macro landscape will have to validate the view that the economy remains in good shape to withstand a more restrictive monetary policy environment aimed at curbing inflation. To get a better understanding of the evolving outlook, traders should keep a close eye on upcoming economic reports, such as U.S. retail sales, unemployment claims and the consumer confidence survey.

If incoming statistics confirm that economic activity remains resilient, investors will be less hesitant to discount a more aggressive policy outlook. This could rekindle the U.S dollar's recovery. Conversely, if data begins to deteriorate, the market skepticism could be supported, reinforcing the U.S. dollar's subdued tone.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, the U.S. dollar index has been trending lower since the beginning of the June following an unsuccessful attempt to clear trendline resistance at 104.55. That said, if prices retain their bearish bias and push lower, initial support stretches from 102.40 to 102.15. If this floor is taken out, we could see a move towards 101.50.

On the flip side, if buyers regain control of the market and spark a bullish reversal, the first ceiling to keep in mind rests at the psychological 104.00 level (also trendline resistance). If this barrier is breached, DXY will have fewer obstacles to reclaim 104.70, and then the 200-day SMA.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

US Dollar (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
2023-06-14 18:15:00
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
Resilient UK GDP Report Keeps Pound Afloat, Gilt Yields in Focus
Resilient UK GDP Report Keeps Pound Afloat, Gilt Yields in Focus
2023-06-14 07:50:42
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023