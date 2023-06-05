US Dollar Falls as Weak Services PMI Data Boosts Case for Fed Pause

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Ends Week with a Whimper but a Recovery Remains in Play
2023-06-03 06:00:02
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Saudi's Insist on Production Cuts at Extended OPEC Meeting
2023-06-05 16:00:42
US Dollar Holds the High Ground While Crude Oil Whips Around. Higher USD?
2023-06-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking to Test a Multi-Week Low as The US Dollar Picks Up a Bid
2023-06-05 10:30:11
Asia Day Ahead: US debt ceiling resolution brings focus back to Fed's rate outlook
2023-06-05 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
US Dollar Falls as Weak Services PMI Data Boosts Case for Fed Pause

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

ISM SERVICES KEY POINTS:

  • U.S. ISM Services PMI falls to 50.3 in May from 51.9 previously, well below expectations
  • The new orders index declines sharply, the employment indicator dives into contraction territory
  • The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, slides and erases session gains following disappointing U.S. economic data
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price Forecast: Dreams of Fresh Record Shattered for Now as Bears Pounce

A gauge of U.S. business services activity ended its recent recovery and weakened sharply in May, a sign that the economic outlook is starting to deteriorate rapidly on the back of overly restrictive monetary policy and persistently high inflation.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), its services PMI index plunged to 50.3 from 51.9, well below expectations of 52.2, and one step away from entering recessionary territory. For general context, any value above the 50 threshold indicates growth in the sector, while readings below that level denote contraction.

Looking under the hood, the non-manufacturing sector was constrained by a sharp pullback in the forward-looking new orders component, which sank to 52.9 from 56.1 previously. The employment indicator also took a downward turn, retreating to 49.2 from 50.8, an indication that hiring conditions may be worsening.

Elsewhere in the survey, the prices paid index declined to 56.2 from 59.6, a welcome development for the Federal Reserve. Softening cost burdens for services providers, if sustained, could help ease inflationary pressures, paving the way for a less aggressive central bank stance.

US SERVICES ISM DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

SERVICES PMI CHART (ISM)

image2.png

Source: TradingEconomics

Immediately after the survey results were released, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, erased most of the session gains on tumbling Treasury yields, as weaker-than-expected services PMI numbers could give the Fed cover to hit the pause button and hold rates steady at its June meeting.

Month-to-month data can be noisy at times, so it is important not to draw too many conclusions from a single report. However, if other economic indicators confirm that the economy is downshifting sharply, it may be time to really worry about the possibility of an incoming recession.

US DOLLAR INDEX VS YIELD

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

